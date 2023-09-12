It was a sold all-around effort that saw everyone contribute.
Led by junior setter Caydence Cave’s 11 assists, five aces, and four digs, Luray cruised to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of non-district foe Buffalo Gap in prep volleyball action in Swoope on Monday.
Gracie Embry, a senior, added seven kills and four digs for the Bulldogs, while senior Summer Forder finished with nine digs, a trio of kills, and three aces in the victory.
Also chipping in for Luray was Avery Jewell, a junior, with five kills, while sophomore Reese Fitton finished with 11 digs and two aces, and junior setter Aubrey Wilson had three assists.
Senior Hazell Parlett added a pair of digs for the Bulldogs, who completed a season sweep of the Bison, while LHS junior Kate Taglauer finished with two digs and a pair of aces.
Gap was led by sophomore Taylor Hassett with a team-high eight digs and a block.
Also chipping in for the Bison was senior Hannah Woolridge, with five digs and four assists.
Both teams were set to return to district play Tuesday, with Luray (6-1) hosting Madison County in Bull Run action, while Gap (2-4) took on Waynesboro (3-8) in Swoope.
