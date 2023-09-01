The strong start to the 2023 campaign continued for Luray.
On the road, the Bulldogs earned a 25-12, 25-20, 25-18 sweep of Stuarts Draft on Thursday.
Senior standout Gracie Embry had 12 kills, 10 digs, and a pair of blocks to lead the Bulldogs, while junior Caydence Cave dished out 22 assists and added four digs.
Also chipping in for Luray was senior Summer Forder with six kills and four digs, while junior Kate Taglauer finished with six kills, nine digs, three aces, and a pair of blocks.
Reese Fitton, a sophomore, added 15 digs and a trio of blocks for the Bulldogs.
For the Cougars, Isabelle and Adyson Coyner totaled four kills apiece to lead the way, while junior Tasia Wells finished with three kills and a trio of blocks in the setback.
Luray (3-1) begins Bull Run District play on Tuesday at home against Rappahannock County, while the Cougars (1-4) play their first Shenandoah game at Staunton (3-5) on Sept. 12.
