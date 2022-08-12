LURAY — Robin Hernandez didn't flinch when identifying where the turnaround would start for a Luray program fresh off its first losing season since 2013.
“It’s all about the trenches, the 5-foot-6, 185-pound Luray offensive and defensive lineman said last week. "We are a running team. We don’t pass very much. It comes down to the trenches. If we beat them there, we’ll probably be good.”
Under seventh-year coach Nolan Jeffries, the Bulldogs have built a reputation for their ground-and-pound attack on offense and consistently stout defenses.
And since he first took over in 2016, it mostly translated to success on the field with the team reaching the playoffs each of his first four seasons in charge.
But in the condensed spring season in 2021, Luray went just 3-3 with a loss to rival Page County in the regular-season finale and snapped its playoff streak.
Then last year, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 start before dealing with a COVID-19 shutdown midway through the year that sent the team into a spiral and a six-game season-ending losing streak.
“We had that COVID break last year and it kind of broke us," Jeffries said. "The key to getting back on track is that our numbers are back up, which is great, and it put a sour taste in our mouth. To have a four-win season after starting 4-0, the kids have been in the weight room and working hard. I think we’re ready to roll.”
Luray did sneak into the postseason last year as the seventh seed in Region 2B, but was quickly ousted by second-seeded Stuarts Draft in a 44-7 blowout in the opening round.
That left a bad taste in the mouths of the Bulldogs and since that final game at SDHS in mid-November, they've been motivated to get back on track.
“At the end there last year, we just fell apart, man," Hernandez said. "We were 4-0 and everything really felt great, then we had that break and the wheels just came off the bus. All offseason, especially some of these boys on the line, we’ve been busting our hump in the weight room. That’s going to be key. We’ll be strong up front and hopefully bust some holes for these running backs this season.”
This year's senior class came into the program with high expectations and appeared ready to take the program to new heights early on in their careers.
But the combination of dealing with shutdowns in the offseason — and then dealing with it again last year in the middle of the schedule — set the team back a bit.
“We faced a lot of adversity," Jeffries said about the past two seasons. "It was a big-time reality check. Those are things we’ve been focusing on in the offseason and we talked about. Some of those games, we melted down within our own heads. We hit that hard all summer — being mentally strong.”
Playing strong defense is undoubtedly where success will start for the Bulldogs and senior defensive back Alex Runyan said that's been the focus this offseason.
“All offseason and honestly, since our freshman year, we’ve wanted to win states," Runyan said. "COVID kind of messed things up a bit and then we got lackadaisical a little bit last year but through everything, our defense has been — boom, we are going to meet you on the line and not let you through.”
The senior class, specifically, is a tight-knit group desperate for a turnaround.
Early on this season, Jeffries said the practices have been spirited and he's seen the type of effort out of his players that he needs to turn things around.
And where that starts? The players have no doubt the answer to that one.
"We are a grit-and-grind football team," Runyan said. "We may not throw the football a lot, but we will shove it down everyone’s throats. We will pound and ground all day long. This is a blue-collar football team that will run the football all day long.”
