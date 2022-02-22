LURAY — Luray got one step closer to advancing to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament for a third consecutive season on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs advanced with a 69-20 rout of Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B girls basketball quarterfinals at ho
The Bulldogs dominated all night long, using a high-pressure defense to hold the Cougars to just eight points in the second half and never letting them get to double-digits points in a quarter. They employed a full-court, man-to-man scheme that caused multiple turnovers, which fueled the Bulldogs potent transition offense.
“That was the best we’ve played against a zone defense in a couple of weeks,” LHS coach Joe Lucas said. “We kept it going the whole time and we were able to get some valuable minutes for some of our other girls.”
Senior Emilee Weakley led the way for Luray, as usual, dropping 31 points to go along with 14 rebounds and three steals. Luray lit up the scoreboard from outside, finding 3-pointers from Weakley as well as Emily Donovan, Amber Tharpe and Averie Alger. The Bulldogs also possessed a substantial height and speed advantage, making it difficult for Stuarts Draft to respond.
Coach Lucas credited the Bulldogs shooting night to a well-executed interior offense that created outside opportunities. Both teams played with grit, constantly fighting for possession and playing full-court basketball. While play was physical most of the evening, few whistles were blown as the officials let them play through.
Jaidyn McClung added seven points and 12 rebounds for Luray (23-2), which has won 15 in a row, while Alger dished out nine assists and Maggie Foltz finished with seven points and three assists.
Luray will take on Central in the regional semifinals on Thursday at Luray. Luray went 3-0 against the Falcons in the regular season, most recently facing them on Feb. 16 in the Bull Run District tournament and coming away with a 68-44 victory.
“Regardless, this time of year we’re going to be playing a good team,” Lucas said. “They’re a team we’ll be seeing for a fourth time so it’s really nothing new. Either way, we have to play well.”
Stuarts Draft 9 3 6 2 — 20
Luray 26 17 16 10 — 69
STUARTS DRAFT (20) — Swats 0 0-0 0, Walter 0 0-0 0, Cox 1 0-0 2, Brooks 1 1-2 3, Eutsler 0 0-0 0, Mason 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Wood 3 1-2 7, Mikolay 2 0-0 4, Gates 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-2 0, Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-6 20.
LURAY (69) — Foltz 2 1-2 7, Weakley 12 4-5 31, Alger 1 0-0 3, McClung 3 1-2 7, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 1 0-0 2, Vile 0 0-0 0, Good 0 0-0 0, Ancell 0 1-2 1, Donovan 2 0-0 4, Tharpe 2 0-0 6, Belton 2 0-0 6, Fordam 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 7-11 69.
3-Point Goals — Luray 10 (Weakley 3, Donovan 2, Tharpe 2, Foltz 2, Alger).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.