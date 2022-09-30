LURAY — In a battle of two unbeaten teams, Luray left no doubt who was better.
The Bulldogs used a strong running game and stout defense to shut down Stuarts Draft at every turn en route to a 49-0 blowout victory to keep their perfect record alive on Friday at Bulldog Field.
LHS head coach Nolan Jeffries told his team that the Cougars are an “elite” team, but his team was determined to win.
“Our offensive line controlled the trenches, our running backs carried out fakes [and] they ran the ball hard,” Jeffries said. “It was an excellent performance overall.”
The story of the game was Luray’s running game as it notched 469 yards and seven touchdowns.
Senior running back Brady Jenkins ran for 113 yards on the night and gave a lot of the credit to his offensive line.
“Our line dominates every single game, every down,” Jenkins said. “They busted their butt every day in the weight room over the offseason and it’s paying off now.”
Luray found the end zone on its first five drives. Freshman Cason Bryant rushed for a 16-yard touchdown run on the first drive. Quarterback Ryder Liscomb legged out a 38-yard touchdown run and a 21-yard touchdown run on the next two drives. Next was senior Kenny Frye who found the end zone on a 20-yard carry. Bryant notched his second touchdown on a 13-yard run.
“That’s all we really do is run the ball and no one can really stop it yet, so we’re just going to keep doing it,” Liscomb said. “The coaches prepared us, we came out ready to play and we took it to them.”
The Cougars (4-1) were overwhelmed by Luray’s defense, only tallying 46 yards in the first half while the Bulldogs raked in 344 total yards on one passing play and 33 rushing plays. Jeffries said the defense did a tremendous job of playing hard and keeping it clean.
“I love the way our kids run to the football,” Jeffries said. “The key is running to the football, getting up and getting back in the huddle.”
Luray’s running game continued to obliterate the Cougars defense in the third quarter as Frye rushed for 64 yards for his second touchdown of the game.
The Bulldogs wouldn’t let up in the fourth quarter as sophomore Drayvin Stevens left the defense in the dust on a 57-yard touchdown run.
“Right now, I think we’re not at our peak yet, we’re still building up to it,” Liscomb said. “When we get to that peak, it’s going to be nasty.”
Luray found 148 yards on the ground in the second half and nabbed two turnovers on defense.
Jeffries said each week is a climb for his team and they still have a “gauntlet” of a schedule to go, noting they have upcoming games with Central, East Rockingham and Strasburg.
“Any time you beat a program like Stuarts Draft, it’s important [and] it’s good momentum,” Jeffries said. “We’ve got to refocus on the next one now.”
That “next one” for the Bulldogs is unbeaten Central Falcons next Friday in a Bull Run District clash.
Jeffries feels the Bulldogs have been looked at as underdogs and the domination of the Cougars is a statement that he believes will be heard around the Valley.
As far as the Falcons go, Jeffries said they’ll watch film and be ready on Monday.
For Jenkins, he’s looking forward to the matchup with Central and believes they’re a capable program.
“I thought Central was a really good football team but I also think we’re a good football team,” Jenkins said. “We’ll just have to find out next week who’s got what.”
Stuarts Draft 0 0 0 0 — 0
Luray 21 14 7 7 — 49
First Quarter
L — Bryant 16 run (Choat kick), 9:33
L — Liscomb 38 run (Choat kick), 4:40
L — Liscomb 21 run (Choat kick), 0:59
Second Quarter
L — Frye 20 run (Choat kick), 4:54
L — Bryant 13 run (Choat kick), 2:13
Third Quarter
L — Frye 64 run (Choat kick), 6:39
Fourth Quarter
L — Stevens 57 run (Choat kick), 7:27
