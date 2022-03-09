LURAY — There was a certain swagger Brynlee Burrill played with on the basketball court that her teammates, then and now, admired about her.
The former Luray standout who had her jersey retired by the school earlier this season and is now a freshman at Roanoke College left a lasting legacy in the halls of LHS.
“Brynlee definitely has a lot of confidence and I needed to learn that from her," Bulldogs senior Averie Alger said. "It’s something that definitely helps me a lot now.”
Alger, a 5-foot-5 guard that played alongside Burrill as the team's starting shooting guard for two years, had to make the switch to point this season as a senior.
Did filling such a void for the defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champions come with any sort of pressure? Well, of course it did, Alger said.
“Oh, yeah. [It came with] big-time [pressure]," Alger said with a smile. "I don’t think I’ll ever be able to live up to Brynlee. I think she’s one of the best point guards ever. I feel way more comfortable now, though. I know I play a different game than her, so it’s different. But I feel way better about it now than I did originally.”
When the Bulldogs take on Gate City in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, they'll be seeking their second straight state title.
It's the third consecutive year Luray has played in the game — the Bulldogs lost to Gate City in 2020 before defeating the Blue Devils a year ago — and while Alger played key roles on both of those teams, this year is unique.
“She’s probably the best teammate I’ve ever coached," Bulldogs coach Joe Lucas said. "Brynlee, in my opinion, is one of the best point guards to ever play here. I had to tell Averie at the beginning of the year, ‘You don’t have to be Brynlee, don’t have to be Emilee. We need you to be Averie.’
This season, Alger is averaging eight assists per game. Earlier this year, she set the single-season record for most assists — a mark that was previously held by Burrill.
“She’s a leader on the court, she’s mature," Luray standout Emilee Weakley said. "She’s done such a great job fulfilling the job of a point guard this year. She sees the court so well. She keeps us calm, has a very calming personality. Her defense has gotten better. She’s improved so much over the years. Playing with her has just been so much fun. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Defensively, Alger is assigned to the opposing team's best guard each night. In Lucas' coaching scheme, that means unrelenting pressure throughout the entire game while still maintaining enough poise and stamina to turn around and run the show on offense.
"She’s our best perimeter defender," Lucas said. "We can put her on the other team’s guard and she’s able to take them out of the game. She’s so unselfish. For another team, she could probably score 12, 15 points. For us, she might take four shots. She picks her spots. Her teammates love her."
Jaidyn McClung is a junior forward that has played alongside Alger in multiple sports over the years. She said that she used to admire Burrill for how well she served as a leader from the point guard position and has now been blown away by Alger's ability to do the same.
“She’s huge," McClung said. "She’s had to step up and fill such a big role. Brynlee left such a big legacy with our team and she’s such a team player and one of the best captains I’ve ever played under. But Averie stepped up into that role and she’s done amazing.”
Alger may not describe herself as having the same sense of "swagger" on the court the way Burrill did, but she certainly is displaying a similar type of confidence in her game for Luray.
The switch to point guard was something that brought pressure for Alger.
But now 29 games into the experiment and with a second straight state championship on the horizon, she's earned the trust and support of her teammates and coaches from her play.
"Her and Brynlee’s games are very different but as a point guard, it all boils down to the fact that your teammates have to follow you," Lucas said. "If you’re not someone your teammates want to follow, as a point guard, it won’t work. Averie is loved by her teammates. That says a lot about her character and what she represents.”
