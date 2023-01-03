Jaidyn McClung posted a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds as Luray cruised to a 44-19 rout of Central in Bull Run District girls basketball action at LHS on Monday.
Maggie Foltz added 11 points, including a trio of 3s, for the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-1 Bull Run).
Also chipping in for Luray was Lindsay Bly with eight points and 10 rebounds while Emily Donovan also was solid with seven points, all of which were scored in the first half.
Makenna Painter finished with a team-high eight points for the Falcons (6-3, 2-2 Bull Run).
Central 6 0 8 5 — 19
Luray 9 11 12 12 — 44
CENTRAL (19) — Stephens 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Witherow1 5-5 7, Bible 0 0-0 0, Helsley 1 0-0 2, K. Hoover 0 0-0 0, Gordon 1 0-0 2, DiNardo 0 0-0 0, Painter 3 2-4 8. Totals 6 7-11 19.
LURAY (44) — Foltz 4 0-0 11, Dudley 0 0-0 0, Ancell 0 0-0 0, McClung 5 4-8 14, Owens 1 0-0 2, Bly 3 2-5 8, Forder 0 2-2 2, Donovan 2 2-2 7, Parlett 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-17 44.
3-Point Goals — Luray 4 (Foltz 3, Donovan).
