LURAY — It was supposed to be over in the opening round against Buckingham County.
Then, surely, Luray would come up short as the sixth seed at No. 2 Clarke County.
But after back-to-back upset victories, the Bulldogs are back in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament for the second time in three seasons.
“To me, it means a lot because I get to play an extra long season with my teammates," LHS senior Jaidyn McClung said. "People didn’t think we were going to get this far. It just shows we’re proving a point and we’re here, we all can play and don’t underestimate us.”
McClung, a 5-foot-10 high-flying multi-sport athlete that is the back-to-back Bull Run District Player of the Year, displayed just how dynamic of a piece she is this postseason.
And as Luray gets set to travel to Poquoson for a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal on Saturday, her teammates know she'll be the person to help lead them on a run.
“When she gets going, I feel like the whole team gets going," Bulldogs senior Lindsay Bly said. "Everybody gets up behind her. We really just flow with her.”
Both Bly and McClung were sophomores for the Bulldogs when they reached the Class 2 state title match two years ago, finishing as the state runner-up after a surprising run.
Although Luray enters this year's tournament under different circumstances as the Region 2B runner-up and on the road, the belief that a surprising push is possible still exists.
“I don’t know what it is, but Coach always tells us to find that calming source on the team," Bly said. "It might be somebody different in that moment, in that game. We’ve just been finding the person that’s hot at the moment and going to them.”
From here out, the Bulldogs know every match is a win-or-go-home scenario.
There won't be anyone advancing after a loss and for seniors like McClung and Bly, that puts more emphasis on playing with a sense of urgency and not getting complacent.
“It’s so scary to think your season is on the line, but just being able to continue and play with these girls is awesome," Bly said after a loss to East Rockingham in the Region 2B title match. "Not many teams get to play this far into the season, so it’s nice.”
Many thought Luray's season would be over weeks ago when the postseason first started.
But the Bulldogs have defied the odds and now hope to do so again on Saturday.
Either way, McClung said she's proud of how the team proved folks wrong this season.
“Our mentality going into the [regional championship] game was, of course, we want a regional championship," McClung said. "And even though we didn’t succeed, let’s just stay calm. We still get to play with each other again. We get to go out and go to practice tomorrow. Our sisterhood is still together. No matter what, we’re playing again.”
