After a disappointing finish a year ago, there wasn’t much preseason hype around Luray.
The Bulldogs returned an abundance of talent, both along the offensive line and at the skill positions, but questions remained about just how motivated the team would be after last year’s late-season collapse.
Fast forward two months, with Luray sitting at a perfect 5-0 record and coming off a 49-0 shellacking of non-district rival Stuarts Draft at home last week, and those questions are gone and expectations are on the rise.
“I am extremely pleased with how my team has performed,” Bulldogs coach Nolan Jeffries said. “We have shown up each week ready to play. The guys have brought a level of physicality that has been tough for opponents to match. We have played selfless football. That has brought us the success that we have had to this point.”
But as big as last week’s win over the previously unbeaten Cougars was, there wasn’t time for celebration.
Luray will head to Woodstock Friday to face unbeaten Central in a Bull Run District football showdown at 7 p.m.
“When I watch Central on tape, I know that they will be the most physical football team that we have faced this year,” Jeffries said. “They are huge along the offensive line and they have a tough-nosed running back in Tyler Forbes. As a ball carrier, he seeks contact and always finishes runs falling forward. We will need to contain Forbes to minimize their effectiveness on offense.”
Forbes has been big on both sides of the ball for the Falcons, totaling 400 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 60 carries at running back while also racking up 54 tackles, including seven for a loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery at linebacker.
But Forbes is far from the only weapon for Central as Nazaiah Merit has 90 carries for 457 yards and six touchdowns this season and quarterback Nick Barahona has been effective with 421 passing yards and six scores while throwing zero interceptions.
“I am happy with where we are as a team,” veteran Falcons head coach Mike Yew said. “Our production has been good at times, but it can always get better. Offensively, we still need to get after the defensive line a little more.”
The Central defensive line will certainly face its biggest challenge yet this week against a potent Luray rushing attack that has four capable running backs and is averaging nearly 400 yards on the ground per game.
Brady Jenkins leads the Bulldogs and the Bull Run District with 615 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 63 carries while Kenny Frye has 47 carries for 504 yards and six scores as a fellow senior back this season.
“They are very good at getting helmets on defensive players and all the backs hit the hole very quick and they run very hard,” Yew said.
Central has cruised to a 6-0 mark this season while Luray comes into this contest with a perfect 5-0 record.
Although Strasburg is still in the mix, too, this could be a matchup that ultimately helps decide the Bull Run District.
“If we are successful this week, it will be because we continued to do the things that we have done well all season,” Jeffries said. “Those things are being selfless, running to the football, gang tackling on defense and controlling the line of scrimmage on offense.”
The preseason hype around Luray may have been nonexistent, but the Bulldogs are no secret anymore.
This week’s showdown between Luray and Central is one of the biggest of the season thus far.
And both Jeffries and Yew said they’re well aware of exactly what is at stake.
“The team that wins the battle up front will win this game,” Yew said. “Both teams want to pound the football and whoever does it the best will win this game.”
