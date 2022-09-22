It's no secret that when Luray is at its best, it's because the running game is having success.
And thus far, the Bulldogs have been doing that en route to three straight wins to open the year.
So after a 35-12 win over Page County, one in which Luray ran for 264 more on the ground, it came as no surprise when LHS head coach Nolan Jeffries expressed how pleased he was with that phase of the game.
"I liked that we were still able to establish our run game against a stout defensive front from Page," Jeffries told the Daily News-Record earlier this week. "We continued to move the ball on the ground and overall, I feel that we played sound defense. We continue to run to the football as a team and gang tackle."
Although Luray has impressed in wins over Rock Ridge, Buffalo Gap and the rival Panthers, it has its biggest test of the season coming up against a Skyline team that comes in with an even 2-2 record.
Despite two losses, the Hawks played Clarke County close in a non-district loss earlier this year in Berryville and are a Class 3 team that is expected to compete for a postseason berth this season.
"The key this week is that we have to be able to contain Aiden Vaught, Skyline's elusive QB," Jeffries said. "He is definitely one of the better players that I have seen in the area the past couple of years. He has both size and speed. Skyline is going to prove to be a test as they competed well against Handley and Clarke County."
So far this season, a lot of the focus in the Bull Run District has centered around Central and Clarke.
Occasionally, Strasburg has received some love but Luray, for the most part, is still under the radar.
A win this week, however, could go a long way toward changing that perception.
"We are gaining in momentum and overall, I like what I have seen out of our football team," Jeffries said. "We need to continue to climb the ladder and improve each day. If we can do those things and stay out of our own way, I think we have a chance to be successful down the stretch."
