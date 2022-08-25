LURAY — Between limited time together in previous offseasons and a bout with COVID-19 that derailed the team's season a year, there have certainly been some trying times on Luray head football coach Nolan Jeffries over the past couple of years.
So excuse Jeffries, who is entering his seven year with the Bulldogs, for expressing a bit more excitement than we're used to from the soft-spoken coach when he talks about this year.
“It’s delightful," Jeffries said. "We had a full offseason where we were finally able to work out and such. To come out here as coaches and see 30 kids, it fires us up. That’s our coffee right there. It gives us a little adrenaline shot.”
Since COVID-19 first hit in 2020, the Luray program dealt with the setbacks and adversity that came with it perhaps more anyone else in the Shenandoah Valley.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 start a year ago before COVID-19 hit the program and suddenly sent the team into a funk, resulting in a five-game losing streak.
Even before that, numbers were dwindling for Luray and depth was a concern.
But with a full offseason to work with and an increased effort by the coaching staff, the numbers for the Bulldogs are on the rise and so is the team's confidence.
“I’m very happy," LHS senior lineman Robin Fernandez said. "The entire line really put some hard work in the weight room this offseason. I’m very excited for this year.”
The Bulldogs have a veteran, experienced roster that's got a good bit of talent.
From Brady Jenkins and Kenneth Frye in the backfield to a polished offensive line that brings a certain level of grit to the field, Luray has a team capable of making noise.
“Some of these younger boys can slack off sometimes, so we try to get them in their place," Fernandez said. "We encourage our entire team to do as much as they can, do their best. I try my best to be a leader for this team, been a leader for a while. I show up early, stay late. I just really try to encourage these boys to give it their all.”
Throughout the offseason, Jeffries said the team used the disappointment of last year's end to the season to fuel the players and push them to get better.
Ultimately, it worked as the players now said they're motivated to bounce back.
And that, as Jeffries said, has provided the entire Luray program an adrenaline shot.
"Having that full offseason to bond in the weight room with these guys, especially the younger guys and teaching them the ropes a little bit, was great," Luray senior defensive back Alex Runyan said. "Putting an example in front of these guys’ faces has been great because you don’t want to disappoint your peers.”
