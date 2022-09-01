Throughout preseason camp, Nolan Jeffries praised the work ethic of his team.
The seventh-year Luray head coach saw how motivated his team was by a five-game losing streak that ended its season a year ago and thought it would pay off.
As the Bulldogs now get set to host Buffalo Gap in a battle of the two of the most hard-hitting teams in the area tonight at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Field, there's no doubt Luray is prepared for a long, physical night in the trenches.
"We felt that our offensive line would be one of our strengths this year," Jeffries said. "They worked hard in the weight room during the offseason and it was great to see the hard work pay off. ... Our running backs got downhill and showed that they were tough to tackle. All in all, it was a good performance for Week 1, but we realize that we still have a lot to improve upon."
Both teams took care of business in their Week 1 performances with the Bulldogs dismantling Rock Ridge 48-14 in Ashburn while the Bison played host to James River at home and ran away with a convincing 35-7 victory.
But now, a significant challenge is ahead for both squads as two teams that thrive in the run game and aren't afraid to hit defensively square up.
"Luray is an extremely strong and physical team," Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant said. "They have a difficult offense to simulate and run it well."
In the win over Rock Ridge, the Bulldogs were unstoppable in the run game.
Luray piled up a ridiculous 514 rushing yards, led by seniors Brady Jenkins and Kenny Frye, and had little trouble moving the ball throughout the evening.
But now, the Bulldogs get to face their own share of solid running backs as Dylan Alphin, Colby Yeago and Blake Robertson form a three-headed attack for the Bison.
"Buffalo Gap is always a well-coached team and their players play hard and they play to the echo of the whistle," Jeffries said. "Gap is always a physical football team that brings it right at you. We're looking forward to the challenge, but we need to be right in our assignments offensively and defensively or they will take advantage. I feel that this year's Buffalo Gap team has a nice group of running backs that show capability of hurting you on any given play."
In last week's win over James River, Alphin finished with 16 carries for 224 yards while Yeago had six carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Robertson added six carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 90-yard kickoff return for a score on the opening play of the contest.
"Our guys did a really good job of adjusting to the game," Wygant said. "We adjusted to our opponent's scheme and they showed some formations that we did not practice against. We kept our heads and were able to persevere."
When the Bison and Bulldogs look at each other, they see mirror images.
Both teams play a physical brand of football and rely on minimizing mistakes in order to be successful.
They also have no problem grinding out a win.
"We have to take care of the ball and minimize mistakes," Wygant said. "Luray doesn't need our help in being successful, so we need to make sure we don't help them out by being careless."
Jeffries has praised his team for their motivation to bounce back from a disappointing end to last season and last week went a long way in doing so.
As the Bulldogs now face a Buffalo Gap squad that is eager for success this year itself, they know they'll have to step up to the challenge.
"We need to be sound in our assignments and play our physical brand of football," Jeffries said. "Last week, we had turnovers that could cost us in a tough game like this. We will definitely need to take care of the ball this week."
