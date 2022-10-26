The tides have turned for both Luray and Clarke County in recent weeks, but in opposite directions.
The Bulldogs, after reeling off six straight victories to open the year and looking like arguably the best team in the Shenandoah Valley, has now dropped back-to-back games to Bull Run District opponents.
For the Eagles, however, after injuries caused a bit of a slow start early in the season, they've now put together a four-game winning streak and are looking like a legitimate contender in Region 2B.
The two teams will now meet in a big-time district contest on Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Field.
"Luray is extremely physical with outstanding backs," Clarke County head coach Casey Childs told the Daily News-Record. "They are an older team compared to us so it's imperative that we can hold up to the style of play they present. They are hard to get the ball from on defense. They just grind you out."
The Bulldogs are one of the top rushing teams in the state with Brady Jenkins (913 yards, 13 touchdowns) and Kenny Frye (812 yards, eight touchdowns) leading a deep, and talented, group out of the backfield.
Led by linebacker Carson Chinn, who is among the area leaders in tackles, Clarke will aim to slow that down.
"We must create negative plays and turnovers on defense," Childs said will be the key against Luray this week. "On offense, we must sustain drives and stay ahead of the chains."
Last week, the Eagles welcomed back reigning Bull Run District Player of the Year Kyler Darlington to their own backfield after he missed several games and he brought a serious boost of energy to the lineup.
As a result, Clarke now appears much more like the team picked in the preseason to win the Bull Run.
"Clarke is a good football team," Luray sixth-year head coach Nolan Jeffries said. "They are always ready to play, and we know that they will take their best shot at us on Friday. Clarke relies on a heavy run game, but they are capable of passing the ball, too. We have to be prepared to get them off the field on third downs."
The Bulldogs' first loss of the year came two weeks ago in a shocking blowout at the hands of East Rockingham, but the team actually played better in last week's three-point loss to Strasburg.
Despite that, Jeffries said the team simply hasn't played up to its standard over the past two weeks.
"Last week's performance was disappointing in many ways," Jeffries said. "I feel like we controlled the game both defensively and offensively. We got in our own way with 14 penalties and blew some coverages on the back end. If we would have been able to avoid costly mistakes, there were some good takeaways."
As Clarke and Luray enter Friday's big Bull Run District clash, long postseason potential awaits both.
At times this season, both teams have looked like one of the area's best. At other moments, the worst.
On Friday, whichever team can put together their best performance will likely gain a big swing in momentum.
"We need to eliminate mistakes on our end, control the football and stop their rushing attack," Jeffries said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.