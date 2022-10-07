WOODSTOCK — Luray remained undefeated as the Bulldogs held off previously undefeated Central in Bull Run District football action on Friday night.
The Bulldogs led from start to finish in a 41-25 victory.
"I feel like it was a really good game," Luray head football coach Nolan Jeffries said. "Two physical football teams kind of came out knocking the snot out of each other. Fortunately, we had a couple onside kicks that went our way. They had one that went their way. But overall I feel like our kids played well.
Luray took the opening kickoff and went 66 yards on eight plays. Luray's Brady Jenkins scored on a 12-yard run with 8:36 left in the opening quarter.
The Falcons responded with a 17-play, 69-yard drive. The Falcons scored on a 1-yard run by Tyler Forbes. The Falcons went for a 2-point conversion after a Luray penalty moved the ball inside the 2, but they did not covert it making the score, 7-6 Luray with 11:56 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs then went 80 yards on 12 plays. Jenkins scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 15-6 with 6:59 left in the opening half.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Falcons couldn't handle a squib kick and Luray recovered at the Central 48.
The Bulldogs went 48 yards on five plays. A 2-yard touchdown run by Kenny Frye pushed the lead to 22-6 with 4:37 left in the first half.
The Falcons responded with a 79-yard, nine play drive. Central sophomore quarterback Nick Barahona scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 22-14 with 55 seconds left in the half.
Luray held Central to a field goal on Central's opening drive and then went 80 yards on 12 plays. Luray quarterback Ryder Liscomb scored on a 1-yard run with 1:56 left in the third quarter for a 28-17 lead.
The Bulldogs then converted an onside kick and went 34 yards on three plays. Liscomb connected with Jenkins on a 4-yard pass for a 34-17 lead with 42 seconds left in the third quarter.
Central cut the lead to 34-25 in the fourth quarter and after an onside kick moved the ball to the Luray 12.
However, Luray's Drayvin Stevins intercepted a Barahona pass and went 90 yards with 6:09 left.
"Excited to be 6-0," Jeffries said. "We control our own destiny, but when you control your own destiny you got to do work. You got to take care of each and every day."
