After dropping its first set, morale didn’t change for Luray.
Instead, the Bulldogs kept their chins up and stayed on track throughout the match.
The result? A solid 24-26, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22 victory over non-district rival Stuarts Draft.
Senior standout Gracie Embry put together a big-time performance for the Bulldogs in the home victory, posting 17 kills, 11 digs, five aces, and a pair of blocks to open the season.
Junior setter Caydence Cave also did her thing, dishing out 34 assists to go along with nine digs for Luray, while senior Summer Forder had nine kills, 13 digs, and five aces as well.
Other key performers for the Bulldogs included sophomore Reese Fitton, with 15 digs, six kills, and four blocks, while junior Avery Jewell had six kills, eight digs, and a trio of aces.
Kate Taglauer, a junior, also chipped in with 13 digs and three blocks for Luray in the win.
For the Cougars, freshman Augusta Seibert had a solid night with 21 assists to pace the visitors, while teammate Tasia Wells, a junior, totaled seven kills and four blocks.
The Bulldogs (1-0) host Buffalo Gap (1-0) in an intriguing non-district battle on Thursday, while Draft (0-2) will play its first home game of the year against Mountain View (0-1).
