What's understood doesn't need to be said, at least according to Nolan Jeffries and Mark Roller.
As Luray gets set to host Strasburg in a battle of the top two Bull Run District football teams on Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Field, the two teams' head coaches are trying to keep their teams locked in mentally.
"Without even talking about the magnitude of the game with our kids, we have taken this week as a priority to get our edge back," said Jeffries, who is in his sixth season as the Luray head coach. "It is important that we renew our focus and make sure we are preparing to be the best version of ourselves on Friday night. We know Strasburg is a very good football team, so it is important that we come prepared to play."
The Bulldogs enter the contest with one district loss — its first of the season last week in a shocking 35-14 rout at the hands of East Rockingham — while the Rams are perfect thus far in league play and only have a non-district forfeit from a Week 1 cancellation against Skyline as a blemish on their resume this season.
And although plenty of football remains to be played with Luray still set to face Clarke County and Strasburg still prepared to take on Central, the winner of this games has control of winning the district title this year.
"We are treating it like any other game," said Roller, whose son plays quarterback. "1-0 this week. The kids understand that we are trying to be 1-0 this week. There are still other games left in our district."
The Rams are a disciplined, well-balanced team that is led by Roller's son, Ryan, at the quarterback spot.
Ryan Roller is 17-of-29 passing for 357 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, but also has 20 carries for 240 yards — a whopping 12 yards per carry — and has run into the end zone five times this season.
At the running back spot, four players have over 100 yards with Braden Stern leading the way with 62 carries for 590 yards and eight touchdowns while Takhi Coates is a speedster with 576 yards and six scores.
"Strasburg has it going in a lot of phases of the game," said Jeffries, whose team has lost three straight to the Rams. "They are well-coached, stellar on defense, have a lot of speed in their offensive back field and their offensive line climbs well to the second level. It's important we try to limit their explosive plays on offense."
Against the Bulldogs, the Strasburg defense will undoubtedly be focused on slowly down one of the area's best rushing attacks with five different players surpassing 230 rushing yards on the season already.
Brady Jenkins leads Luray with 97 carries for 825 yards and 11 scores, but Kenny Frye has 77 carries for 702 yards and seven more touchdowns and Caison Bryant and Drayvin Stevens also bring speedy to the field.
"The backfield for Luray is really good," Roller said. "Their lineman do a good job blocking also."
In the latest Virginia High School League power ratings, the Bulldogs and Rams were the top two teams in Region 2B. Currently, Luray holds a slight edge despite last week's loss to East Rockingham at home.
"We're playing good football, but I don't think we have peaked," Roller said. "We continue to get better."
So, not only is the Bull Run District title potentially at stake, but perhaps home field in the playoffs.
It's just one game, but what is understood doesn't need to be said this week for the Bulldogs and Rams.
There's no doubt Friday's tilt between the two teams is one of the bigger ones of the season.
"As the postseason gets closer, I feel that our football team isn't near peaking," Jeffries said. "We can grow in many areas. We had a setback last week that hopefully gave us a new sense of urgency to begin a new upward trend. I like where our football team stands at the moment, We have an opportunity with some good opponents down the stretch to solidify and begin playing our best football. We just need to seize the moment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.