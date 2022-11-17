Across the Region 2B playoff picture, there’s plenty of familiarity.
The region is made up primarily of teams from the Bull Run District with Stuarts Draft and Buckingham County serving as the league’s outliers.
So, naturally, rematches tend to happen often throughout the postseason.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Luray head coach Nolan Jeffries said. “We played them earlier in the year, so it’s been about five or six weeks. We watched them against different opponents, so we’ve seen what they do. Both teams have evolved and are a bit different. Hopefully we’re able to put together a good game plan and go out and attack and do things we want to do.”
The second-seeded Bulldogs will host third-seeded Central on Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Field in the Region 2B football semifinals.
Luray won the regular-season meeting 41-25 over the Falcons, but Jeffries said he expects a little bit different Central team this time around.
“They’re a big, physical team,” Jeffries said. “Midway through the season, they kind of put the load on [Falcons standout running back] Tyler Forbes at running back. They line up in that Power-I [formation] and go with him. He’s a tough ball carrier and he’s just really hard to bring down.”
The Bulldogs have had their own fair share of solid running backs this season, headlined by the 1-2 punch of Brady Jenkins and Kenny Frye.
Last week, freshman Cason Bryant got in on the action with a big game as well and there are several other backs on the roster that are impressive.
“I’m expecting a lot of what we saw the first time,” Central head coach Mike Yew said about Luray. “They have deviated a little bit here and there on some things personnel-wise but I think for the most part we’ll see the full-house-T [formation] and power run. The biggest thing is we’ve just got to lineup and try to figure out ways to stop their run game.”
The Bulldogs have battled injuries since their first loss of the season to East Rockingham and it was a cause for concern at one point for Jeffries.
But Luray was able to bounce back from a two-game skid impressively and took care of business in last week’s quarterfinal win over Madison County.
“I feel like maybe we started off 6-0 and people started reading the press clippings and feeling good about themselves,” Jeffries said. “Fortunately, we did bounce back. … I feel like we’re continuing to climb. In past seasons, we’ve peaked early and this year we’re still climbing that ladder. Hopefully we haven’t reached it yet, but I hope we’re getting close.”
In the rematch these two hard-hitting, physical teams, both coaches said it will come down to who can play a clean game and avoid untimely miscues.
“You can’t lose the turnover battle,” Yew said. “And you just got to limit your mistakes. When you play good teams, you can’t make silly mistakes.”
The familiarity between the two teams can bring both positives and negatives to the field, but both squads are focused on the present.
Now one win away from the regional championship game, the past is irrelevant for both squads as they look to advance one step further.
“Overall, we’re still healthy and I feel good about where we’re at,” Jeffries said.
