LURAY — It was all Luray in its regular-season finale against Madison County.
The Bulldogs ran away early, taking a 29-point lead into halftime before defeating the Mountaineers 49-7 in Bull Run District football action at Bulldog Field on Friday.
Brady Jenkins powered the Bulldogs on the ground, rushing for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns.
In the second quarter, Jenkins took a handoff to the left, broke a tackle, found open space and took off for a 50-yard touchdown run to put Luray up three scores.
Luray senior running back Kenny Frye was absent from the field and several young Bulldogs stepped up the fill the void, including running back Caison Bryant, who rushed for over 30 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Chance Beahm also saw carries for the Bulldogs.
After the game, LHS head coach Nolan Jeffries would not give a reason why Frye wasn’t present, but said he will be available in the future. He could not confirm if Frye would be back in time for the start of the regional playoffs next week.
Luray struck early with a potent rushing attack, scoring in the first five minutes of the game after Jenkins picked up his first touchdown of the night. The Bulldogs needed only five plays to reach the end zone, gaining all 63 yards on the ground and Jenkins earning over 50 of them.
The Mountaineers responded to even the score with quarterback Wade Fox leading his team down the field in scramble fashion. Fox spun out of a tackle in the red zone and scored for the Mountaineers, which were their only points of the half.
Luray took control after that. The Bulldogs scored again before the end of the first quarter on a 9-yard run from Jenkins to make it 14-7. Luray sophomore Drayvin Stevens later got into the rushing mix, picking up a first down and setting up a touchdown run from Bryant.
The Bulldogs found the end zone twice more before the end of the half, taking a 36-7 lead into the locker room. Bulldogs junior quarterback Ryder Liscomb was shaken up on a kickoff in the second quarter and did not return. As a result, Jenkins took several snaps in the shotgun and sophomore backup Jakob Choat played much of the second half.
A running clock got started in the second half after Luray pulled away. After the Mountaineers' opening drive stalled out in Luray territory, the Bulldogs marched their way down the field en route to a 5-yard Beahm touchdown, making it 42-7.
The Bulldogs (8-2, 4-2 Bull Run) went up by another touchdown when junior Brayden Lucas forced his way in on a 1-yard run.
Madison County (6-4, 2-4 Bull Run) never managed to put it together offensively in the second half, leaving their early touchdown as their only score of the game.
Coach Jeffries credited his players resiliency as they key to victory.
“We dealt with a little sickness this week and they came out and played hard,” Jeffries said. “They played with good technique and of course, we’re built on the ground attack.”
With the win, Luray finishes the season with back-to-back wins and now awaits the start of the Region 2B playoffs next week, where it will host a first-round game.
“It could be positive but it’s all about what we do,” Jeffries said. “We’ve got to stay out of our own way. Hopefully we can have a good week of practice. Hopefully the illness is out of here. If we can get everybody back, we’ll get close to peaking.”
