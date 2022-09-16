SHENANDOAH — In a battle between two old foes, Luray came to play on Friday.
The Bulldogs got out to a two-score lead over Page County and never looked back as they claimed the 35-12 rivalry victory in prep football action in front of a packed house at Buddy Comer Stadium.
“Page was very tough up front, they were cutting our offensive line so it was a little tough sledding early,” Luray head coach Nolan Jeffries said. “We broke some big plays and it opened up just a little bit for us.”
Every offensive touchdown the Bulldogs scored was on the ground.
Junior quarterback Ryder Liscomb contributed to the passing and running department and said he knows his team can put up big rushing numbers which is why they wanted to establish their running game.
“It’s really nice to beat a rival like this,” Liscomb said. “We got two absolutely amazing running backs and our line — they’re really mature and they can block for us.”
The Bulldogs were off to a hot start when running back Brady Jenkins legged out a 72-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the game. The Panthers got in the end zone on a long, hard-fought drive when senior running back Ty Davis took it in on a two-yard carry but failed on the two-point conversion.
They continued to trade touchdowns in the second quarter as senior running back Kenny Frye forced his way into the end zone on a six-yard rush. On fourth-and-long, senior quarterback Hayden Plum found senior wide receiver Jacob Martz on a 28-yard bomb for a Panthers touchdown.
They wouldn’t have the same magic on their next drive as Jenkins grabbed an interception and took it back 71 yards for the score — ultimately putting the game out of sight for Page County.
“He’s pretty consistent for us, Brady’s a really good football player,” Jeffries said. “He runs the ball hard, he plays defense hard [and] does a great job.”
After trailing 21-12 at half, the Panthers quickly went three-and-out to start the third quarter and the Bulldogs capitalized on good field position when freshman Cason Bryant rushed for a 12-yard touchdown run.
Frye notched his second touchdown of the game late in the third on a two-yard carry.
Despite winning by over three touchdowns, Jeffries was surprised at how Page County performed as he believed they were more physical than what they anticipated.
“We figured that they were going to have a large front, maybe a five, six-man front,” Jeffries said. “They were a little more stout than we expected tonight.”
The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 Bull Run) held Page County to no scores throughout the second half, but did give up a fumble midway through the fourth.
The Panthers (1-3, 0-2 Bull Run) were seemingly unable to get anything going as they took the 35-12 loss.
Page first-year head coach James May believes his team could’ve executed better and they could’ve avoided some costly penalties.
“We did pretty well outside of that, our kids played hard,” May said. “We found out once again our kids are a really good football team and they pick each other up.”
May said his team’s schedule has been difficult but he’s glad to see that the Panthers aren’t “imploding.”
Moving forward, he doesn’t believe he’ll have to say much to them to get them ready for their next game.
“They know where we stand," May said. "We’re honest with them all the time."
Luray 7 14 14 0 — 35
Page County 6 6 0 0 — 12
First Quarter
L — Jenkins 72 run (Choat kick), 11:06
PC — Davis 2 run (run failed), 4:28
Second Quarter
L — Frye 6 run (Choat kick), 7:08
PC — Martz 28 pass from Plum (run failed), 3:17
L — Jenkins 71 interception return (Choat kick), 0:22.4
Third Quarter
L — Bryant 12 run (Choat kick), 7:25
L — Frye 2 run (Choat kick), 2:39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.