Standing along the baseline beside their teammates, tears came down the faces of Luray players following their last, and only, appearance at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center in downtown Richmond.
The Bulldogs suffered a loss to Gate City in the 2020 title game. Even though they avenged it with a win over the Blue Devils for their first state title a year ago, it came in front of a sparse crowd and inside the home gym at GCHS.
“It is [a full-circle moment]," Luray girls basketball coach Joe Lucas said. "Last year was great, but we went down [to Gate City] and played in front of 15 Luray fans. Last night, we had 1,000 fans in here. It’s righting a wrong. Last time we were in Richmond, they left with a bad taste in their mouth."
The Bulldogs return to Richmond today to take on perennial power Central-Wise in the Virginia High School League Class 2 title game at 11:30 a.m.
Luray, the defending state champion, is in the championship for a third straight year and is seeking its second consecutive title under Lucas.
“We definitely want redemption," Bulldogs senior point guard Averie Alger said. "Even though we’re playing a different team, it’s still exciting.”
There's some familiarity with teams from southwest Virginia for Luray, who played Gate City for the title the past two seasons and faced Carroll County, which won the Class 3 title on Thursday, in a non-district game earlier this season.
“They’re scrappy. We know every time we play Gate City or a team wired like them, we need to bring our ‘A’ game on offense and defense," said Bulldogs senior guard Emilee Weakley, who ranks sixth all-time in VHSL girls basketball scoring history. "We definitely need to rebound the ball, get up in their face on defense. … As long as we go into the game with the same mentality, I think we will be OK.”
The Warriors have won five state championships in program history. They finished as runner-up in 2013, won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 and then pulled off three-peat from 2017-2019. Central's coach, Robin Dotson, has over 600 career wins and has 10 total state appearances as a coach.
“Their coach is a legend," Lucas said. "They have a guard — she’s legit. She’s probably the best guard we’ve seen all year besides [Carroll County sophomore Alyssa Ervin}. All of those teams are built the same. They’re going to be hard-nosed. They're going to get after you."
The guard Lucas referred to is freshman Emmah McAmis, who is averaging 21.6 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. While Jill Sturgill (10.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Bayleigh Allison (8.3 ppg) are also key contributors, it is the freshman floor general that has made the Warriors go this season.
"They want to play in the 50s, really grind you down and not let the game get too fast," Lucas said. "The key for us is playing at our pace. Going in last year against Gate City, we knew we wanted to get the score into the 60s. Playing at our pace and speeding them up a little bit is key.”
Sturgill and Allison both played as freshmen in the Warriors' win over Greensville County in the 2019 state championship. They were also volleyball players on the Central volleyball team that reached the state tournament.
The Warriors actually lost their first two Mountain 7 District games of the year. They enter the state championship, however, on a 15-game winning streak.
“I think our mindset changed with the Gate City win at home on Jan. 29, a 49-35 victory," Dotson said. "Doubt had begun to creep into our mind after a loss to Gate City and two losses to Ridgeview. Also, winning the district tournament was a huge confidence builder for us.”
While Central may try to slow the game down, the Bulldogs will aim to speed it up.
Weakley is averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds per game as the face of Luray (27-2), which has won 19 in a row, while versatile forward Jaidyn McClung is averaging a double-double of 11 points and 13 boards per contest.
“We will have our hands full with them," Dotson said. "They are athletic and Weakley is hard to control. They are well-coached and play together. Weakley and McClung will be tough matchups for us. ... Weakley is the real deal, very athletic with good footwork offensively and defensively. She is relentless attacking the basket. We don't face many people that move as well as her."
Seeking their second straight title, the Bulldogs are entrenched in the moment. Luray's been here before, but it still remembers that heartbreak.
"We’re getting the full state championship experience," Lucas said. "There have been so many people that haven’t been able to come to the games because of the pandemic and now they’re getting a chance to come out and support is."
The community support behind the Bulldogs is a major key to their success over the past the years, players and coaches said, making today's game even more meaningful.
“It’s really exciting to play in front of our fans," McClung said. "It’s fun that everyone can see it. I just hope we can go out there and finish the job.”
Weakley was one of the many Luray players overcome with emotion after a difficult loss to Gate City in the program's first-ever state title appearance two years ago.
But the Bulldogs bounced back with a win the next year in a nearly empty empty gym.
This time, with thousands of fans there in support and a chance to avenge one final setback from their special three-year run, Luray has one more task it is ready to take care of.
"We’re there to redeem ourselves from the last time we were at VCU," Weakley said. "I want to have tears in my eyes this year because it’s a surreal moment, the last time I play for Luray High School. I don’t want to have tears in my eyes because we lost. This time, if I have tears, they'll be happy ones."
