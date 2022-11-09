Just one week ago, Luray took care of business against Madison County.
The Bulldogs cruised, thumping the Mountaineers by 35 points and earning their second consecutive win to gain steam as they entered the postseason.
But when the Virginia High School League announced its playoff pairings on Sunday evening, there was a plot twist in how the regular season ended.
Second-seeded Luray will face seventh-seeded Madison for the second time in less than seven days in the Region 2B quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Field.
"The win at the end of the season was key as it locked us into the two seed in the region," Bulldogs sixth-year head coach Nolan Jeffries said. "It provided positive momentum because having home-field advantage in the playoffs can be significant. Our kids are positive and locked in for our rematch against Madison County. We know that Madison is a good football team, so we will need to pay attention to the small details to ensure that we are able to execute on Thursday night."
The Mountaineers, led by versatile quarterback Wade Fox, are experiencing their best season since 2016 after going 6-4 this season behind a potent offense.
But against the Bulldogs last week, Madison struggled to match the physicality and strength of the LHS offensive line and it quickly turned into a lopsided result.
For Jeffries, this is the third time during his time as the Luray head coach that his team has had to face an opponent for a second consecutive time in the playoffs.
"We have had mixed results," Jeffries said earlier this week. "Our football team has to maintain focus and realize that Madison County will come to Luray ready to give us their best shot. The challenge of playing an opponent back-to-back games is the risk of developing a comfort level against your opponent. We need to focus on maintaining an edge and doing things the right way. Game planning can become more intricate, but it is important not to overthink it. You want to have your athletes in the position to be able to play fast and free."
The Bulldogs, who have won eight of their last nine against the Mountaineers, were the area's best team for the first half of the season as they started 6-0.
But a surprising rout at the hands of East Rockingham and a heartbreaking setback to Strasburg quickly humbled the team and it was forced to refocus quickly.
Now, entering a rematch with Madison, the 1-2 punch of Brady Jenkins and Kenny Frye in the backfield will look to take Luray on a deep postseason run this year.
"Playoff football is different because it is win or go home," Jeffries said. "I think the biggest key to success this time of year is being able to play sound football and eliminate mistakes, such as turnovers and costly penalties. Region 2B is wide open. There are quite a few good football teams. The margin for error is slim. Execution and eliminating mistakes will go a long way in determining who wins."
