One quick glance at the stat sheet and it's easy to see why Emilee Weakley has quickly climbed toward the top of the career scoring list in the Virginia High School League girls basketball record book over her four-year career.
Over the last three games, the Luray senior guard has scored at least 35 points in each contest. She's the Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year and the reigning VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year.
And on Monday, the Division II Shepherd signee may very well be the best player on the floor again, despite facing a Division I recruit on the other end.
“We feel like Emilee, in any given game, she can be the best player on the floor," Bulldogs sixth-year coach Joe Lucas said about his standout player.
Luray, the defending VHSL Class 2 state champion, is set to host Region 2A champion John Marshall tonight in the state semifinals at 6:30 p.m. at LHS.
The Justices are led by talented 6-foot-3 junior forward Jaedyn Cook, who is already committed to play college basketball at Old Dominion.
Cook, who was the Region 2A Player of the Year and had 14 points before fouling out of an overtime win over Clarke County in the state quarterfinals, is far from the only player from size, however, on the John Marshall roster this season.
“It won’t be anything different than what we've seen before," Lucas said. "Their size is a little bigger than we’ve seen, but we’ve seen just about everything possible that a team can throw at us. I don’t think they’ll be thrown off by that.”
The Bulldogs are a veteran group, led by Weakley, Averie Alger, Amber Tharpe and Jaidyn McClung, and have the resume to prepare them for games like this.
"Putting our girls in environments like Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Gate City — those help our players be really confident — not cocky — and feeling like they belong," Lucas said. "They can feel like they’re in this spot for a reason.”
Riding an 18-game winning streak, Luray certainly looks like it belongs.
And while a high-profile matchup between Weakley and Cook will be the storyline entering the contest, the Bulldogs remain focused on bigger goals.
“We talk a lot about peaking in February and March and being prepared for the caliber of teams we’re going to have to beat to reach our goal," Lucas said. "We want every practice to be a state-caliber practice. We’ve done a good job of doing that so far.”
