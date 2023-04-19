Cameron Weaver and Christian Lentz had three hits and an RBI each as Luray snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 12-4 home victory over Bull Run District baseball opponent Clarke County on Tuesday.
The two juniors combined for six hits, three runs and two RBIs.
Bailey Graybeal, a senior outfielder, was 2-for-4 with an RBI triple for the Bulldogs, while junior outfielder Mason Seekford had two hits.
Trever Griffith, a senior outfielder, added a two-run triple for Luray.
Matthew Sipe was 3-for-4 with a triple for Clarke in the road loss.
The Bulldogs (3-10, 2-7) return to action Tuesday against district opponent Central at home, while the Eagles (5-7, 3-5 Bull Run) will travel to Rappahannock County on Friday for a league contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.