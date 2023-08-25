The strong start continued for Luray at home on Thursday.
After winning three straight sets to complete a four-set victory in their opener, the Bulldogs carried the momentum into a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 sweep of non-district foe Buffalo Gap.
Senior standout Gracie Embry continued her hot start, slapping down nine kills and scooping up 11 digs for Luray, while junior Caydence Cave dished out 20 assists and had four digs.
Avery Jewell, a junior, added six kills and six digs for the Bulldogs, while senior Summer Forder had five kills and four digs, and sophomore Reese Fitton had five digs and two aces.
Kate Taglauer, a junior, also chipped in with six digs, three kills, and a pair of aces for LHS.
For the Bison, senior outside hitter Ella Williams totaled five kills and a trio of aces.
Also chipping in for Gap was senior Hannah Woolridge with eight digs and three kills, while senior setter Caroline Alger had another solid evening with nine assists and eight digs.
Senior Anabel Andrews had five digs for the Bison, while junior Mea Shaver had two blocks.
The Bulldogs (2-0) will now turn their attention toward a big non-district rivalry clash at East Rockingham (1-0) on Monday, while Gap (1-1) hosts Mountain View (0-2) on Tuesday.
