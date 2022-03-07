LURAY — Emotions were flowing high when Emilee Weakley broke the pre-game huddle Monday night.
She knew that was the last time that she and five other Luray seniors would ever do that on their home court.
So, she said she went out and did just what she does every other night to make sure her team gets to play together one more time.
Weakley scored 15 of her team’s first-quarter points, finishing with 32 total as the Bulldogs jumped out in front early and then held off a stubborn John Marshall squad 64-46 in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball semifinals on Monday at LHS.
The win was Luray’s 19th in a row and earned the Bulldogs a return trip to the state championship game on Saturday where they will face Central-Wise, who defeated Gate City 49-35 in the other semifinal.
In addition to a big scoring night, Weakley held the Justices’ best player, 6-foot-3 junior Jaedyn Cook, in check, made numerous steals, grabbed many offensive rebounds and was all over the floor all night.
“My thought going into the game was the same as any other game,” Weakley said. “To win, play my best and I knew at the end it was going to be so many emotions. I love this place, the people in it and I’m not so sure I’m quite ready to leave. I have been so blessed.”
It was a physical contest from the get go as both teams struggled from the floor to score despite both controlling their offensive boards. It was the Bulldogs who got the upper hand, however, scoring the game’s first 21 points thanks to pressure defense that produced many JM turnovers. Weakley came out for a break with 1:03 left in the first and her team led 21-0 and finished the quarter in front by 17.
Luray kept the pressure on to start the second period with the first seven points and led 28-6 with 6:26 left in the half. When Weakley sank two free throws with 5:00 to play, the Bulldogs led 32-8. The Justices, who got good play from their guards, reeled off 12 straight points while Luray had a four-minute scoring drought before leading 34-19 at the break.
John Marshall came out in the third set to make a run with a pair of buckets, including a three by Yasmin Hall, that fueled an 11-2 run that cut the Luray lead to 41-31 at 2:35 of the third. Weakley then completed an old-school three-point play and then added two free throws.
On the last play of the third quarter, junior Jaiden McClung hit a bucket and a free throw to make it 51-35 after three.
“We battled back, we kept playing and that’s what we preach,” said John Marshall coach Virgil Burton, in his third year as the Justices’ head coach.
While it was Weakley that sparked her team to a big lead, it was McClung who lowered the final blow to the Justices. She scored 12 of her team’s last 16 points that helped secure the victory.
“We just played together and got it done tonight,” said McClung. “We’ve played together for so long. I’m just so excited that we will get to play again.”
McClung finished with 20 points and Lexie Vile added eight for the Bulldogs (27-2).
“We were winning at halftime by 15 but I thought if we stopped turning the ball over and got some better shots, we would have been further ahead,” said Luray coach Joe Lucas. “They gave us some problems with their size and they are athletic. We have a mature junior-senior laden group. Our best players made plays tonight when we needed it the most.”
Guard MiAngel Harris, one of two seniors, led the Justices, who finished 17-7 overall, with 12 points while Cook, a junior who has committed to Old Dominion, finished with 11 and Hall had eight.
“That is a respectable program and a respectable team,” Burton said of Luray. “Their coach does a great job. They played hard and they were relentless. They were almost like robots out there with constant pressure. Kudos to those guys. They deserve the chance to play for a state championship.”
Now Lucas and the Bulldogs will turn their attention to the state title game.
“We are going to have to be at our best, It’s just a testament to these kids,” he said of making it this far. “They have won a lot of ballgames and they have been with me for three or four years. It’s more about them than it is me. It’s a really special group.”
John Marshall 4 15 16 11 — 46
Luray 21 13 17 13 — 64
JOHN MARSHALL (46) — Z. Hall 4 0-0 8; Jones 1 0-0 3; Y. Hall 3 0-0 7; Earley 1 1-1 3; Harris 6 0-0 12; Cook 3 5-8 11;Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals — 19 6-9 46.
LURAY (64) — Foltz 0 0-1 0; Weakley 9 13-15 32; McClung 9 2-2 20; Bly 1 0-0 2; Vile 2 3-3 8; Donovan 1 0-1 2. Totals — 22 18 -22 64
3-Point Goals — John Marshall 2 (Jones and Y. Hall), Luray 2 (Weakley and Vile).
