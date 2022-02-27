PENN LAIRD — There’s a different look in the eye of Emilee Weakley around this time of the year.
“I’m just ready,” Weakley said with a laugh. “I’m just ready to get it going.”
Weakley, a Shepherd signee and Luray’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball history, continued her postseason terror on Saturday with 35 points and six rebounds as top-seeded Luray defeated third-seeded Clarke County 76-57 in the Region 2B championship game at Spotswood High School.
The victory marked the third consecutive season the Bulldogs have captured the regional crown.
“It’s really special,” Luray coach Joe Lucas said. “There’s a lot of kids who go through their whole high-school career and don’t win any sort of trophy. This group has won back-to-back with both [district and regional championships]. It’s rare, it’s special. We’ve had the same group of kids in our program for three or four years now. They’re winners. They just find a way to win.”
Luray got its first points of the game on a pair of free throws from Weakley and that turned into the formula for the Bulldogs’ success on the offensive end throughout the majority of the first half.
The closest the Eagles got was on a Willow Oliver bucket that cut their deficit to 6-4. After that, Amber Tharpe hit a free throw and then Weakley went on a personal 12-0 spurt to open it up.
Luray led by 16 by the end of the opening frame and after Clarke cut it back to 12 early in the second, the Shepherd signee Weakley came up with eight straight points again to push the lead to 20.
Weakley finished with 28 points in the first half alone as the Bulldogs went into the half up 20.
“It just means so much,” Weakley said. “I’ve played with this team my whole life. We grew up together. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and I think we’ve done a good job of growing up and recognizing what each other is good at, what we’re not really good at. We’ve just gotten really good at playing together. We’ve definitely improved a lot over the year, I think.”
Although Weakley slowed down in terms of scoring in the second half, her teammates didn’t.
Jaidyn McClung (12 points, nine boards, two steals and three blocks), Amber Tharpe (10 points and two steals) and Lexie Vile (seven points, three boards and two steals) were among the players stepping up with big buckets in the second half. The Eagles, meanwhile, never got closer than 19.
“Just keeping our focus on the [opponent] and trying to get energy and focus up before the games,” McClung said. “We have our pregame rituals. We know we need this one, know we need to put them away. Getting off to a fast start has really helped. [Weakley] is so explosive that if teams don’t focus on her, she’s going at them every game. She knows she has a good team behind her and that’s key.”
The Bulldogs (25-2), who have now won 17 in a row and defeated Clarke on four different occasions this season, get the benefit of hosting a VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal game as a result of the victory.
Luray will host Brunswick, which is the runner-up out of Region 2A next Friday or Saturday. As for the Eagles (17-9), they’ll be hitting the road to take on the Region 2A champion John Marshall.
“It’s huge,” Lucas said about playing a state game at home. “We wanted to win the regional trophy but almost equally as important was not making that trip two or three hours away. They’ve earned the right with their record and consistent play all season to be able to play these games at home.”
Weakley and the Bulldogs have had a different look in their eye as they are now three games away from repeating their goal of winning their second consecutive VHSL Class 2 state championship.
So, until that goal is accomplished, don’t expect it go away any time soon, she said on Saturday.
"We want to win another state championship, so I think I’ve kind of kicked into a different gear,” Weakley said. “We just want to win, so I’m going to do everything I can to win.”
Clarke County 7 15 12 23 — 57
Luray 23 19 17 17 — 76
CLARKE COUNTY (57) — Good 1 2-4 5, Oliver 1 1-2 5, Williams 1 3-5 6, Rohrbach 1 1-2 3, Brumback 9 2-5 21, Evans 3 2-3 8, Emmart 2 0-2 4, Beard 1 5-10 7. Totals 19 16-33 57.
LURAY (76) — Foltz 0 0-0 0, Wesley 10 15-17 35, Alger 1 1-2 4, McClung 6 0-2 12, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 0 2-2 2, Vile 3 0-1 7, Good 2 0-1 4, Ancell 0 0-0 0, Donovan 1 0-0 2, Tharpe 3 1-2 10, Belton 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 19-27 76.
3-Point Goals — Clarke County 3 (Good, Williams, Brumback), Luray 5 (Tharpe 3, Alger, Vile).
