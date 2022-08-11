Often times when a scout watches a player, they're looking for one certain skill.
But when it comes to Jadon Burgess — well, he brings a bit of everything to the table.
“Jadon has a well-rounded skill set," said Corey Stitzel, the head coach for one of the state's top AAU programs, Virginia Premier. "He’s really improved his ability to shoot the basketball. He’s a terrific kid, has a high motor, terrific knack for the basketball. … In order to appreciate Jadon, you have to study him and have to evaluate him. He’s not an eye-test kid. He’s a kid who, once you get down and evaluate him and look at him in person, you’re going to see the quality of player that he is and brings to a program.”
Burgess, who is entering his senior season at Harrisonburg under his dad, boys basketball coach Don Burgess, has flown a bit under the radar with colleges.
The 6-foot-4 guard holds a pair of Division I offers from High Point and Maine and has garnered interest from other Division I, Division II and Division III programs.
But as he enters his senior year still uncommitted and coming off a big summer AAU season with Stitzel and the talented Premier team, it's come as a bit of a surprise that the versatile multi-sport athlete hasn't blown up even more on the recruiting trail.
“It’s been a big summer, for sure," Burgess said. "I’ve played in a lot of tournaments, been traveling a lot with Virginia Premier. I think it’s gotten me more exposure and at the same time, helped me improve my game in different aspects.”
Jadon's father, Don, was a standout player at Harrisonburg High and Radford University and went on to coach at several college stops after his playing days before landing at HHS.
While the pressure of following in his footsteps and living in the same household as his varsity head coach can sometimes be overwhelming, Jadon Burgess said he has embraced it.
“It’s definitely something I’ve enjoyed," Jadon Burgess said. "It’s a love relationship at the end of the day, but we definitely have our moments. We’re both very competitive, both want the best for everybody on the team and the best for each other. It’s just really cool. He’s definitely someone I look up to and being on the court with him is really special. Getting that moment in the game and you can speak without saying a word, that’s pretty special.”
The Blue Streaks didn't play during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, leaving Burgess without his sophomore season but he came out strong as a junior last year.
This past season, Burgess averaged 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, three assists and 2.4 steals as a first-team All-Valley District selection for Harrisonburg.
“I really do think not having that sophomore year really did impact us at Harrisonburg and impacted me personally," Jadon Burgess said. "Even teammates I have in AAU from other areas, they had somewhat of a season sophomore year. It definitely impacted us, but we can’t look back and just have to keep working.”
Despite his strong junior campaign, Jadon Burgess went to work in the offseason as he helped Virginia Premier win several key games over the summer in big-time tournaments and played against some high-quality competition along the way.
Don Burgess recalled the words one coach told him during a tournament: "Jadon's work is in a quiet manner, which goes unnoticed because it is not the sexy stats. But at the end of the game, you're like, 'Wow.' He does whatever to help his team."
Just turning 17 three months ago, there's still a potential growth spurt coming for the already lengthy three-sport athlete that played football and ran hurdles.
Most recently, he attended the Hoop Group Elite Session 2 in early August at East Stroudsburg University and said his attention will now turn to taking college visits.
“It’s my senior year and my role is going to be more of a true leadership role," said Burgess, who is the vice president of the Black Student Union at HHS. "As far as my level of communication, I feel like that’s still the same. I’m one of those people. I’m continuing to grow into that role and being around these guys at Harrisonburg with my dad and former alumni, it’s helped shape me into that.”
Some coaches have referred to Burgess as a Swiss Army knife on the court due to his versatility and ability to do a little bit of everything for his team consistently.
While some scouts may be looking for a certain skill set on the recruiting trail, they'll find a little bit of everything when they stumble across Jadon Burgess.
“He’s a terrific kid, going to make a program really happy," Stitzel said. "He’s the type of kid that is going to help you win basketball games. He won’t blow you off the charts with the eye test. But if at the end of the day, if all that matters is what your record is, he’s going to make that record be a really good one for any program he gets in.”
