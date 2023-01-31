Burgess, Streaks Staying Positive During Challenging Season

It’s been an uphill battle for Harrisonburg this year, but the players and coaches are making the most of a difficult season.
Plagued by injuries, illnesses, and a challenging schedule, the Blue Streaks have only mounted one win this season heading into their next-to-last regular season game on Tuesday.
Despite the struggles, one thing HHS head coach Don Burgess said the group has maintained is a positive mindset.
“I can not express how proud I am of them,” Burgess said. “Their attitude has been awesome. Their work ethic is there. It’s just, at times, the skill level, not in a bad way, but they weren’t ready early on.
Injuries and illnesses have been detrimental to Harrisonburg. Jadon Burgess, Latham and Tiberius Fields, and Fausto Hernandez have been the only players in the Harrisonburg lineup all season.
Don Burgess said they’d often had only eight to 12 guys in the lineup.
Don Burgess noted that three of their losses this season have been in overtime. He said that on the drives home, he’d think about what might’ve been if they were healthy.
“We’re still piecing together different things because [we] have a different group of guys in the top eight,” Don Burgess said. “We only have four dudes that have been consistently playing. … [I] just think if we’d have the same eight or nine [players] consistently available for games, you’re one possession away from winning a game instead of going into overtime.”
Don is proud of the leadership his fellow Harrisonburg coaches and two team captains, Jadon Burgess and Keith Brown, have displayed in trying times this season.
He’s preached to his team that they’re on the cusp of turning their losses into wins.
“Those guys in the locker room know how much we care for one another,” Don Burgess said. “They know when they look around the locker room, we haven’t really been healthy all year [and] we haven’t had the same guys. … I’ve been very proud of our kids, even though we’ve had one win, of how the next kids have stepped up. They’ve stepped in and tried their best [and] that’s all I ask.”
Don is immensely proud of his son, Jadon. The three-sport athlete has one of the best GPAs in the school and is involved in other off-the-court activities that display the type of character to make a father beam.
“This guy is still a kid, but some of the things he’s doing are very strong leadership things, unbeknownst to us,” Don said. “Those are the things that honestly just wows us, because he happens to be gifted as a student-athlete and he’s so selfless. He’s always looking out for others.”
Jadon knows they haven’t had the desired results, but he said it’s taught him how to be resilient and lead when facing adversity.
“When we have those tough times and those tough moments when we’re trudging through the mud, I tell [my team] keep your heads up,” Jadon said. “Because we have to stay positive and try to focus on the things we are doing well at that time and just try to keep building off of it.”
With his high school career shortened due to his sophomore season being canceled by COVID, Jadon was happy he could still reach the 500-point career mark.
He feels his sophomore year getting canceled hindered the team’s progress they made the year prior when they went 9-1 in the Valley District and earned the title of regular-season co-champions.
“Going into my sophomore year, we were looking to make another strong run building off of [freshman] year,” Jadon said. “Unfortunately, that season got shut down completely. … I would’ve been a sophomore playing with some talented seniors and that kind of slowed the development. Fortunately, I was able to play AAU with Virginia Premier and Coach Corey Stitzel.”
Jadon felt his junior year was a rebuilding season for them, as they couldn’t develop players with the prior season getting canceled.
He’s optimistic about his senior year and knows his team is working hard night in and night out, as he knows every game could be his last. As the regular season winds down, Jadon feels they’re starting to hit their stride.
“I think we are starting to show that we do have that potential to make a run in the postseason,” Jadon said. “We are playing our best and better basketball. What I keep telling my guys is, once we get to the postseason, all it takes is one more win and you just keep playing until the next one. If you lose, you go home, and I don’t think any of my guys want that to happen, myself included.”
When reflecting on the topsy-turvy senior season, Jadon’s biggest takeaway will be the importance of having a positive mindset.
“Tough times only make you better,” Jadon said. “That’s the mindset we’ve been trying to establish. Keep battling, keep fighting [and] keep walking. If you can’t walk, keep crawling and just find ways to get better every day.”
