BROADWAY — The Valley District baseball opener between Spotswood and Broadway was billed as a big early-season prep baseball matchup and it lived up to all the hype.
Two of the top teams in the area battled back and forth on a nice, breezy evening before the Trailblazers pulled out a thrilling 5-4 win over the Gobblers in the seventh inning.
Noah Burtner’s RBI single in the top of the inning broke a 4-4 tie and then Blazers relief pitcher Andrew Baugher made sure the Gobblers didn’t make it home even though Broadway threatened to get a walk-off win.
Senior center fielder Landen Stuhlmiller singled and stole second and Ryan Anderson reached on a bunt and Broadway had runners on second and third with no outs. Baugher, who came on in relief in the fourth inning when starter Ben Moyer was hit on the wrist by a line drive, struck the next batter out, intentionally walked Ryan Martin to load the bases, and then struck out the final two batters to end the game.
“I came out and just tried to do what I could for the team,” Baugher said about the final inning. “My goal was to get a ground ball early, hold them and stop them there. My next idea was just throw it across the plate and let someone make a play and thank goodness that’s the way it worked out.”
The Trailblazers opened the scoring in the first. Dalton Nicely walked and then scored on a pair of Broadway throwing errors and Spotswood led 1-0. The Blazers threatened for more as they loaded the bases with just one out before Gobbler starter Drew Spiggle struck out the last two batters to end the inning.
Nicely got the Blazers going again in the second when he reached on a two-out bunt single. Luke Keister followed with a single and Dawson Russell’s single drove them both home for a 3-0 Spotswood lead.
The Gobblers came back in the bottom of the second, though. Martin reached on an error and Stuhlmiller singled. Noah Hertzler ripped a single down the left field line for two runs that cut the Spotswood lead to 3-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Baugher came on in relief with one on base. He retired the side to preserve his team’s 3-2 lead.
The Gobblers went in front in the bottom of the fifth. A fielder’s choice and a single by Anderson put two on and Martin singled to left field to drive in both runs and Broadway led 4-3.
Elijah Grogg led off the sixth with a double off the center-field fence and then stole third base. The Blazers scored when Baugher got in an intentional rundown and Grogg scampered home to knot the game 4-4.
Hutcheson paced the Gobblers with three hits while Martin and Hertzler had a hit and two RBIs apiece. Spiggle pitched six solid innings for Broadway, allowing just four hits and striking out six. Hertzler pitched the seventh and took the loss.
“It was as good a game as you could have asked for,” said Broadway coach Tim Turner. “Hats off to Spotswood. They did a good job, they are a good team and they are well-coached. We had some miscues early, walked five and made a couple of errors and that was the difference in the game.”
Luke Keister had two hits, Russell had two RBIs and Burtner had the game-winning hit and RBI to pace Spotswood (10-0, 1-0 Valley). Baugher picked up the win, allowing six hits and striking out four over four innings.
“Two very well-coached teams competing as hard as we can and it came down to the wire just like I expected,” said Blazers coach Marcus Davis. “What better guy to put out there in your senior captain — Andrew Baugher. He just came in there, competed and tried to throw strikes. [Broadway] has some good hitters and they made it tough for him. But in the end, he made some pitches and found a way to get a win.”
Davis said after the game that Moyer took a “pretty good hit on his wrist” and that he erred on the side of caution with his junior ace.
“He’s got a bright future ahead of him and we didn’t want to take any chances with that but he’s fine,” said Davis. Spotswood returns home on Thursday to face Harrisonburg.
“We’ll look forward to seeing them again,” said Turner, whose team fell to 7-2 overall and 0-1 in the Valley. “We’ll live. We think we are a pretty good team. We’ll wake up tomorrow, go back to work and go to [Turner Ashby] on Thursday. Again, hats off to Spotswood.”
Spotswood 120 001 1 — 5 6 1
Broadway 020 020 0 — 4 9 3
Moyer, Baugher (4) and Russell. Spiggle, Hertzler (7) and Crider. W — Baugher. L — Hertzler.
