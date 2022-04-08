PENN LAIRD — Spotswood pitcher Noah Burtner is consistent and dependable night in and night out, according to his coaches and teammates.
But Trailblazers coach Marcus Davis said what’s changed about his senior in his last go-around with the program is how he’s stepped up as a leader this season.
“Noah has definitely grown as a leader for our team,” said Davis, whose Blazers entered Friday’s matchup with Page County undefeated. “What I mean by that is, he's just trying to do all the small things right. And that sometimes happens with maturity.”
Burtner's leadership shined again Friday as he stepped onto the mound for Spotswood and pitched a six-inning shutout at home, striking out 12 as his team earned a 10-0 six-inning rout of the Panthers in non-district baseball action in Penn Laird.
“I think the win for the team today is good,” Burtner said. “I’m thankful my defense made plays tonight and hopefully we can keep the chugging going.”
Davis said the pitching staff’s been working all season with Burtner on throwing strikes and hitting his marks consistently.
The senior did just that against Page Coming off a no-hitter against East Rockingham, Burtner put six strikeouts on the board through two innings.
“I was trying to pound the strike zone when my defense played out,” Burtner said. “Hopefully, we record a lot of outs and keep it going.”
The Panthers, minus an early first-inning hit, couldn’t figure out the Spotswood standout until later in the game. Davis said Burtner came in feeling good and mentally focused, despite concerns on if the game would even happen.
“He's competing the way we want him to compete,” Davis said. “He's staying composed. He's just simplifying the game as well.”
Even with the stout pitching performance, the Blazers' offense stepped up to take pressure off Burtner’s back. With 11 total hits and eight stolen bases, Spotswood scored in waves throughout the evening.
Despite the offensive performance, senior infielder Dalton Nicely credited his pitcher with the motivation to win.
“He doesn't he didn't blink in the face of adversity,” Nicely said. “He throws strikes and he just gets it done for whatever your team needs.”
A big part of the offensive effort was thanks to Nicely. The first of many runs came from his ground-rule double and two sacrifice flies to send him home for what ended as the first run of the contest.
Then in the second, the game crept away from the Panthers on a Nicely hit that looked like a single turned triple. Nicely stepped up with the bases loaded and drilled a single to right field scoring another run. Page County threw the ball too far and a Blazers runner from second ran home.
It didn’t end there. The Panthers mishandled the ball again in the dirt and a third Spotswood score slid into home plate. Nicely ended the play on third base.
“I just put the ball in play,” Nicely said. “In high school baseball, you never know what's gonna happen. So just try to put it in play, make some happen.”
Adding a run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings, the Blazers had the 6-0 lead heading into the sixth. As the rain started to drizzle down and the temperature dropped, Spotswood stepped up to the plate and ended it.
Two doubles in the final frame sent four more runs home. The 10-0 lead was all the Blazers needed and took the win in six innings.
“I thought [Nicely] did a great job of simplifying his approach, not making things too complicated,” Davis said. “For the most part, he was able to put the ball in play and get situations.”
With the win, the Blazers (9-0) stayed undefeated on the season heading into Valley District play — Spotswood heads to Broadway on April 12. The Panthers (3-3) suffered their second straight loss.
“I told our guys I don't I don't care about wins and losses,” Davis said. “I care about how we play the game.”
As for Burtner’s feeling heading into district play, Davis put it simply by saying his seniot ace has "stepped up."
“I'm happy, he's grown up a lot,” Davis said. “You can kind of see the growth over the last two years, so I'm just happy he's on our team."
Page County 000 000 — 0 2 3
Spotswood 130 114 — 10 11 0
Knighton and Foltz. Burtner and Russell. W — Burtner. L — Knighton.
