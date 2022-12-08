WOODSTOCK — Central's football players have been all business over the last few weeks, and the team knows it has one more bit of business to take care of -- winning a state championship.
Central head football coach Mike Yew said that last week the team could have ridden in the Woodstock Christmas parade last Friday, the night before hosting the Class 2 state semifinals. However, the Falcons turned the invitation down.
"They didn't want to be out in the cold all night," Yew said. "They didn't want to be down there til 9:30 or whatever. They wanted to be home in bed. Their exact quote to me was, 'We got to take this like business as usual.' That's a huge level of maturity."
Central plays Graham in the Class 2 State Championship game in Salem at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. It is the first-ever football state championship game for Central. A win would be the first football state title in Shenandoah County history.
"To get the opportunity to even win a state championship is amazing enough," Central junior Tyler Forbes said. "Our school has never done it before. It's a great accomplishment."
The Falcons (12-2) have a tough task ahead. Graham was in the Class 2 state finals last year, losing to King William (who defeated Central in the state semifinals).
Graham (14-0) is led on offense by junior running back Ty'Drez Clements. Yew said the 5-foot-8 150-pound Clements will be a challenge to stop.
"He's a special kid. He runs the ball very well," Yew said of Clements. "I don't think he's one-dimensional. I don't think he's just speed. He reads well. He cuts well. Certainly, he does have foot speed, but he can be physical as well. He's got a good package of everything that he brings to the table."
Graham senior quarterback Brayden Meadows will be leading the G-Men offense.
"(Meadows) is talented," Yew said. "He runs straight ahead. He's a tough runner."
The G-Men are averaging 39.1 points per game. They are allowing 13.6 points per contest.
Yew said the offensive and defensive lines for Graham are solid. He said sophomore Omarri Hill, senior Conner Roberts and senior Cody Dolin are all solid up front on both sides of the ball.
Yew said Clements and senior Braden Watkins are strong in the secondary as well.
"They just get to the ball, their sound," Yew said of Graham's defense. "They're pretty talented across the board."
Yew said Central has been playing its best football during the playoffs, especially on defense. He said the Falcons' starting defense has allowed only 14 points in the last four games.
"I think it's a combination of everything," Yew said. "I think we as coaches have done a better job of what we did all year. The Luray (regular season) game we didn't have our best effort, but for the most part our game plans all year have been pretty sound."
Yew said Central defensive coordinator Rowdy Hoover's preparation each week has been vital to the team's success. He said Hoover spends extra time making sure they are prepared and ready for the next opponent.
"What coach Hoover does after we meet is where the difference is made," Yew said. "We meet on Sundays and we sit in there four or five hours and we game plan and we talk. And we don't leave there with the game plan done. We go out on Mondays and we start throwing out ideas and testing theories, assessing what we like. And then we come back in on Monday and by the time we come out for Tuesday's practice he's watched enough film and he's picked up the tendencies, the reads and everything else and then it's a polished product on Tuesday."
Yew said that Hoover breaks it down for the players exactly what they need to do and look for each week.
"The shell of the defensive work we do is great," Yew said. "But what he does after we do the shell of the defensive work is to absolutely tell every kid what they're looking for -- a down block here, a reach here, if this guy pulls, if this guy doesn't, if your wing goes somewhere, if his wing doesn't. All that is the stuff he does when we're not around. And then he brings it to the kids and he puts it in place. It's been lights out. It's been awesome the last four weeks."
The Falcons are averaging 285.8 yards and 32.6 points per game. Central is allowing 11.7 points per contest.
Sophomore quarterback Nick Barahona has thrown for 989 yards and eight touchdowns. Forbes leads the team with 1,003 rushing yards and 22 scores. Senior Ben Walters has 24 catches for 429 yards and four scores, senior Luc Retrosi has 14 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns and senior Jake Boyce has 13 catches for 280 yards and three scores.
Junior Nathan Lopez leads the defense with 160 tackles and 11 sacks, while Forbes has 120 tackles, one sack and two interceptions. Senior Gaige Lewis has 73 tackles and four sacks.
Central senior James Bland said most of the team has played together for a long time and that has been a key to the Falcons' success this year. He said the team is excited for the state finals.
"Everybody's been playing since Little League and to come out here and do something that's never been done before -- it's a very big accomplishment," Bland said. "I think everyone's stoked about it -- us and the community."
Yew said the team will leave around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. They will stop somewhere to eat and arrive at Salem Memorial Stadium around 1:15 p.m.
This will be the first time playing in a stadium for the Falcons and on a turf field in a regular game. The team camp the Falcons usually attend is also on a turf field.
"It's pretty cool," Central senior Jake Boyce said. "It will be a different feel to the game definitely."
"I'm very excited to play in this huge stadium on a turf field in front of everybody," Forbes said. "A bunch of people are going to be there to watch us, support us. It's going to be fun."
The players said it started to sink in this week that they are playing for a state championship and they're excited for the game.
"Its crazy," Bland said. "It feels amazing. We started from step one and now we're here."
Yew said a big key for the Falcons this week will be to play aggressively and dictate play.
"We got to go to them," Yew said. "We can't sit back and wait for (Clements) to make a cut or wait for the play to develop. We've got to dictate to them. We've got to get across (the line of scrimmage). We've got to have some penetration. But ultimately we've just got to get to (Clements). We can't let (Clements) get to the edge or make a cut. And last year we played (King William graduate and current Wake Forest University freshman Demond) Claiborne and we did a great job beating up on him for probably 20, 25 plays. But those three or four that we didn't get to him he made us pay. We don't want to make those mistakes, and I don't think we will. But the big thing is we've got to play defense absolutely 100 percent going forward. We can't be on our heels. We can't be doubting. We can't be guessing. We can't be wondering. If we're going to make mistakes we've got to make them 100 percent, 100 miles an hour going forward."
