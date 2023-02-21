Butler Leaving His Own Mark At East Rock

ELKTON — From the moment he stepped foot in the halls of East Rockingham High, there were eyes on him simply because of the name on the back of his jersey.
Xavier Butler, a 6-foot-3 senior wing for the Eagles, is the cousin of former ERHS standout multi-sport athlete Javon Butler, a 1,000-point scorer at the school and the best receiver in program history on the gridiron, going on to star at Glenville State.
Simply put, the last name Butler goes a long way around Elkton for a good reason.
And so, with that came some early expectations that Xavier Butler would do the same.
“I have grown a lot throughout the past four years,” Butler said. “Not only as a basketball player but as a person. The people and coaches I’ve been around taught me many things. My confidence level has risen, knowing I had to have more of an impact.”
Butler doesn’t necessarily fill up the stat sheet like his relative from a few years back, but his impact on the game goes nearly as far, especially this year for a young ERHS squad.
After losing current North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel and last year’s starting point guard Cooper Keyes to graduation, Butler suddenly was the lone senior this season.
“Xavier is our team leader on and off the court,” East Rock head coach Carey Keyes said. “He has a ton of experience and has played in many big-time games in his career. We look to him to be a vocal leader and a leader by example. On the floor, he brings so much energy and effort to both ends of the floor. He has had games this year where he was our leading scorer, but he’s also a great facilitator and a great screener. He is our anchor on defense. He can guard any position and takes it personal to be a great defender and rebounder every possession. He is willing to do anything to help us win.”
That has separated Butler from his peers on the court throughout his career.
He doesn’t need to impact the game in a traditional sense, as most would expect. Instead, he can do all the little things that can help determine a victory.
“I would like to say I am a team player,” Butler said. “I do what is needed of me when asked whatever the task may be. A strength of mine would be my vocal presence.”
Although Butler’s intangibles are unmatched, he has boosted his offensive output.
With Nickel and Cooper Keyes departed, the senior has shown off a versatile offensive game that thrived at times this season due to his pure athleticism.
He’s averaging 7.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
“Xavier has become more confident on the offensive end this season,” Carey Keyes said. “We want him to be aggressive off the bounce and on the glass. He really improved his passing this season. He does so many things that don’t show up in the box score.”
The Eagles entered the Region 2B playoffs as the No. 5 seed but earned the Bull Run District co-champion title with Madison County and Clarke County this season.
That’s something that many didn’t expect from East Rock after the loss of Nickel, but the play and leadership of Butler went a long way in maintaining the tradition.
“He’s a four-year varsity player and has played with a lot of great guys through the program at East Rock,” ERHS junior guard Ryan Williams said. “He’s learned from them and been able to take on their leadership roles. He knows how to get the guys’ heads straight when things are off and does a good job of getting everyone regrouped.”
As the lone senior for the Eagles, Keyes said Butler would be critical in the postseason.
The four-year varsity player is well aware of the importance of the postseason, and his motivation to extend his career has been evident in the team’s recent practices.
“Many players are known for one thing but being able to play a part of the game in many aspects is very important to me,” Butler said. “I do believe it is a strength not many people have and I am glad that I can do so. … All I can do is try to be a role model.”
Since Butler first stepped foot into East Rockingham High, many thought he’d follow a similar path to a famous family name that had recently come through before him.
Instead, the Eagles senior carved his legacy in his unique way.
And that one will also be cherished in Elkton for quite some time.
“Xavier is not just a teammate and leader on the court for us but off the court as well,” Williams said. “Xavier is a great guy you can count on for anything. He’s more than just a teammate to me. He’s a really good friend. The guys on the team love his energy, and the parents do too. He’s just an all-around good guy. ... It’s been an honor to share the court with X for the past three years.”
