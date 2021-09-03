Turner Ashby's rushing attack was in full swing, Broadway's defense stepped up late and Luray put on an offensive clinic in a season-opening blowout win.
The opening week of high school football brought some interesting statistics.
Here's a look at some of the Week 1 numbers:
117: The rushing total for Broadway running back Cameron Showalter. The senior had 22 carries on the night for the Gobblers and scored a touchdown.
87: The number of yards Turner Ashby senior Jalin Quintanilla was credited for in his game-opening kickoff return for a touchdown against Fort Defiance. The play was actually a double lateral that started with Sam Shickel receiving the opening kick before handing it to Micah Shank, who lateraled it to Quintanilla.
78: How far Ben Hutcheson's game-clinching interception return for a touchdown was for Broadway. The Gobblers defeated Fluvanna County 21-6 at BHS.
52: The number of years since Albemarle defeated Harrisonburg. The Patriots defeated the Blue Streaks 21-7 in Week 1 — their first win over HHS since 1969.
13: How long it's been since Broadway started off 1-0 in back-to-back seasons. The Gobblers have won their season opener in two consecutive years for the first time since going 2-0 to start the 2007 and 2008 seasons.
22.3: Sam Shickel's yard-per-carry average in the Week 1 win over Fort Defiance. The Turner Ashby senior finished with six carries for 134 yards.
22: The yard-per-carry average for Luray running back Brady Jenkins. The junior led the Bulldogs with five carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.
5: How many turnovers Page County committed in a 49-15 loss to Central.
3: The number of head coaches Harrisonburg has had in three seasons. Kyle Gillenwater became the third coach to start the season for the Blue Streaks in as many years after taking over the program in late July this offseason.
1: The number of first downs the Luray defense allowed to Mountain View.
0: How many points Harrisonburg allowed in the second half of a loss to Albemarle. Once the Blue Streaks settled, the defense was stout.
0: The number of times Turner Ashby punted in the first half against Fort Defiance. The Knights scored on their first six possessions of the game.
