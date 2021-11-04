As we enter the final week of the regular season with several pivotal games on this week's schedule, there are teams trending in opposite directions.
Broadway, Harrisonburg and Buffalo Gap are on a positive trend as of late while teams such as Turner Ashby, Luray and Wilson Memorial are struggling.
With 10 weeks complete, let's crunch some of the latest numbers:
25 — How many total touchdowns Riverheads' Cayden Cook-Cash has scored.
22 — Total touchdowns scored by the Wilson Memorial 1-2 punch of running backs Skyler Whiting and Noah Campbell, who have scored 11 times apiece.
20 — Broadway running back Cameron Showalter's number of touchdowns.
19.6 — The tackles-per-game average for Each Rockingham's Ben Dinkel.
18 — Rockbridge County quarterback Miller Jay's passing touchdowns this year.
14 — The number of rushing touchdowns for Central running back Isaiah Dyer.
12 — Total number of touchdowns for Broadway signal-caller Landen Stuhlmiller.
8.9 — Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour's yard-per-carry average.
6 — How many years it has been since Broadway reached the playoffs.
3 — The number of teams that could tie for the Valley District title this year. If all win on Friday, Broadway, Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby will all earn a share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.