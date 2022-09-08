Just two weeks into the season, some folks may think it is a bit too early to dive into stats.
And sure, you can't tell the full story based off a couple of games — or in some teams' case, one — but we have already seen a large number of big-time performances throughout the early portion of the year.
Through two weeks of the prep football season, here some of the most intriguing numbers:
78 — The completion percentage for Staunton standout quarterback Walker Darby. He opened the season by completing 7-of-9 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns for the Storm in a blowout win at Covington.
52 — How many straight games Riverheads has won, which ties a Virginia High School League all-time record with Phoebus. The Gladiators will look to break the record on Friday when they face Lord Botetourt.
21 — The number of tackles for Waynesboro defensive tackle Taylin Henderson. The senior standout has been a force on the defensive side of the football, totaling 21 tackles and nine tackles for loss already this year.
18.5 — The yards-per-catch average for Fort Defiance receiver Tailyn Armentrout. The speedy junior has broke onto the scene in a major way this year and is emerging as one of the area's top overall players.
16.1 — The yards-per-carry average for Luray workhorse running back Kenny Frye. The standout senior for the Bulldogs has been big-time early on this season with 16 carries for 257 yards to lead the Bull Run District.
10 — The number of catches Spotswood senior receiver Aiden Grefe has this season. He leads the Valley District with 191 receiving yards and two touchdowns already for the young and promising Trailblazers.
5 — How many Turner Ashby receivers have caught a pass this season. Under head coach Scott Turner and quarterback Micah Shank, the Knights are utilizing the passing game and spread attack this season.
5 — Spotswood senior running back James Stowe's touchdown total in a 34-7 Week 2 rout of William Monroe. It was a career-best performance for the shifty back and gave the Trailblazers some balance offensively.
2 — Through two games, Central has posted two shutouts. The Falcons have been electric on that side of the ball and it's the first time they've posted back-to-back shutouts to open a season since four straight in 2018.
