It was a week that saw Valley District teams struggle across the board.
After a winless week in non-district play, the numbers weren't appealing.
But, nonetheless, here's a closer look at the most notable Week 2 statistics:
366: How many yards the Turner Ashby defense allowed to Brookville in a 50-0 loss. The Bees had 205 rushing yards and 161 yards passing in the victory.
134: Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap's passing total in a 49-0 rout of Parry McCluer. He finished 4-of-7 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
132: The combined passing yardage for Spotswood quarterbacks Elliott Brown and Camden Langridge. The freshman Brown was 4-of-8 for 100 yards.
127: Spotswood's rushing total in a loss to William Monroe. The Trailblazers had three different players with at least 35 rushing yards in the non-district setback.
114: The total number of yards for Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller. The senior was 11-of-25 passing for 80 yards and also ran for 34 and a score.
41: The first-half point total for Page County in a 47-6 rout of Nelson County.
29.3: Wilson Memorial running back Noah Campbell's yard-per-carry average.
10: How many Riverheads running backs carried the ball in a Week 2 win over Parry McCluer. Cayden Cook-Cash led all Gladiators backs on the evening.
8: The number of rushing yards for Turner Ashby in an ugly 50-0 rout at the hands of Brookville. The Knights had one player with over 10 yards rushing.
0: How many Valley District teams earned a win in Week 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.