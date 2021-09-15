It was a strong overall week for area teams desperate to turn things around.
The Valley District saw Broadway, Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg all earn wins, Central remains dominant thus far in the Bull Run and Staunton is emerging as a surprise team in a suddenly deeper-than-expected Shenandoah.
Let's take a look at some eye-popping numbers through three weeks:
413 — The passing yardage total for Staunton quarterback Walker Darby through two games. Darby has completed 22-of-42 passes thus far.
345 — Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago's total offense through two games. The senior leads the Blue Streaks in rushing (125) this season.
290 — The rushing total for the Buffalo Gap brotherly duo of Bryce and Jeffery Hildebrand. Bryce has 172 yards on the ground while Jeffery has 118.
220 — Broadway running back Cameron Showalter's rushing total in a Week 3 win over William Monroe. Showalter averaged 6.9 yards per carry.
63 — The number of rushing yards for East Rockingham in a 21-0 shutout loss to Central. Logan Frye leads ERHS with 11 carries for 57 yards.
28.3 — How many yards per catch Staunton receiver Bucky Scott is averaging. Scott has eight catches for 226 yards and a trio of touchdowns this season.
10 — The number of Luray players to receive a carry this season. Brady Jenkins leads the Bulldogs with 21 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
3 — How many Riverheads players have at least 250 rushing yards this season. Cayden Cook-Cash, Cole Burton and Luke Bryant have all surpassed that mark.
