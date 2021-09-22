It was a strong overall week for the Valley District.
Despite Turner Ashby getting shut out by Western Albemarle, the other four teams managed to put up impressive non-district victories across the board.
There were big-time matchups in the Bull Run and Shenandoah as well.
Let's take a look at some eye-popping numbers through four weeks:
46 — How many combined tackles Turner Ashby linebackers have this season. Dylan Eppard, Addison Simmons, Micah Shank and Beau Baylor have shined.
21 — The number of unanswered points Riverheads scored in the second half of a 28-10 victory over Stuarts Draft. The Gladiators' furious second-half rally put them in the drivers seat of the Shenandoah District and moved them to 4-0.
12.3 — The yards-per-carry average for Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour. The Little Giants standout leads the Shenandoah District in rushing.
12 — How many different players have registered at least two tackles for the East Rockingham defense through two games. It's been a collective effort thus far for an Eagles unit that is giving up 24.5 points per game.
10.6 — Luray running back Brady Jenkins' yards-per-carry average this season. The Bulldogs standout has 39 carries for 412 yards and five rushing touchdowns.
3 — How many Riverheads running backs have eclipsed 335 rushing yards already this season. Cayden Cook-Cash (363), Cole Burton (364) and Luke Bryant (339) have formed a three-headed monster out of the backfield.
1 — The number of sacks allowed by Rockbridge County's offensive line.
0 — Turner Ashby's point total in its two losses. The Knights have been outscored 63-0 in a pair of non-district setbacks this season.
