As district play is inching closer, finally, for the Valley District and the Shenandoah and Bull Run are entrenched in theirs, prep football is heating up.
Area rushing attacks are strong, per the usual, while the passing games are still coming along a bit during this far-from-ordinary season on the gridiron.
Through five weeks, here are some of the most intriguing numbers thus far:
716 — The total yards of offense for Luray junior Brady Jenkins. The standout running back has moved to quarterback this season and it's paying off.
13 — The number of touchdowns scored by Riverheads sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash. The Gladiators standout has 11 rushing scores and two receiving.
13 — Turner Ashby's number of rushing touchdowns this season. The Knights have scored 13 of their 15 touchdowns on the ground during a 3-2 start.
12 — The yards-per-carry average for Wilson Memorial running back Noah Campbell. The workhorse back has 51 carries for 612 yards and nine scores.
11 — Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour's touchdown total through five games. The Little Giants running back leads the Shenandoah District in rushing with 71 carries for 807 yards and 10 scores and also has a receiving touchdown.
8 — How many games Fort Defiance had played since its last victory. The Indians upset Rockbridge County 17-16 in Week 5 on a last-minute field goal.
5 — The number of Buffalo Gap players with at least 20 tackles. Bryce Hildebrand (27), Dylan Alphin (24), Andrew Richardson (21), Ryan Shiflet (20) and Jacob Carter (20) have all put up strong numbers defensively for Gap.
1 — How many Valley District quarterbacks are completing at least 50 percent of their passes this season. Broadway's Landen Stuhlmiller is 36-of-72 passing.
0 — The number of 100-yard rushers for East Rockingham. The Eagles have impressed in the passing game, but unable to run the ball early this season.
