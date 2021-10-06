It was a condensed Week 6 of high school football with a large number of COVID-19 postponements and cancellations impacting area teams.
Despite that, there were some impressive performances with Harrisonburg and Buffalo Gap both standing out as impressive winners from the slate.
Through six weeks, here's some of the most intriguing numbers:
684 — How many rushing yards Spotswood running back Tre Holsapple has through five games. The senior leads the Valley District in rushing.
206 — The combined rushing yards for Harrisonburg running back Aaron McAfee Jr. (115) and quarterback Keenan Glago (91) in a 16-0 win over Staunton.
89 — The number of rushing yards for Cameron Showalter in a loss to Central. The Falcons bottled the Broadway standout up for his lowest total of the year.
12 — Ryan Barbour's touchdown total through six games. The Waynesboro running back leads the Shenandoah District with 858 yards on the ground.
9.3 — The yard-per-carry average for Wilson Memorial running back Noah Campbell. The workhorse back has nine rushing touchdowns this season.
3 — The number of Buffalo Gap players with at least 250 rushing yards. Bryce Hildebrand (462), Jeffery Hildebrand (319) and Dylan Alphin (274) have impressed this season as a three-headed rushing attack for the Bison.
0 — The point total for Staunton in a 16-0 loss to Harrisonburg. The Blue Streaks posted the shutout while holding the Storm to 126 yards of offense.
