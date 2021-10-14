Turner Ashby unveiled a new-found passing attack while Broadway stuck to its roots in a physical rushing attack that couldn't be slowed down most of the night.
Week 7 of high school football was one of the most entertaining of the year.
After seven weeks of action, here's some of the most intriguing statistics:
17 — The touchdown total for Buffalo Gap's three-headed rushing attack of Bryce Hildebrand (7), Jeffery Hildebrand (4) and Dylan Alphin (6).
13 — Riverheads running back Cayden Cook-Cash's touchdown total this season. He has 11 rushing touchdowns and two more through the air.
13 — How many turnovers Fort Defiance has committed through six games. The young Indians are improving, but struggling to take care of the football.
10 — The number of touchdown passes for Rockbridge County quarterback Miller Jay. He leads the Valley District with 1,057 passing yards this season.
9.4 — The yards-per-carry average for Wilson Memorial running back Noah Campbell, who has 95 carries for 897 yards in six games this season.
9 — How many players have received a carry for Strasburg this season.
7.7 — Cameron Showalter's yard-per-carry average in the loss to Turner Ashby. The Broadway running back had 23 carries for 176 yards.
4 — How many second-half touchdown passes Jakari Eaves had in a come-from-behind 34-27 win over Page County in Shenandoah. It was a career-best performance for the East Rockingham sophomore signal-caller.
3 — The number of total touchdowns for Turner Ashby quarterback Cole Hoover. The senior signal-caller had two passing scores and added another on the ground.
