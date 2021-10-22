Just two weeks away from the postseason, some teams are starting to fulfill their potential while others are dealing with nagging injuries late in the year.
Whatever the case may be, the prep football postseason is approaching.
And as Week 8 showed us, expected the unexpected from here out.
Through eight weeks, here's some of the most intriguing statistics:
118 — Turner Ashby linebackers Dylan Eppard and Addison Simmons' combined number of tackles this year. The senior 1-2 punch has been dominant for TA.
89 — Staunton linebacker Peyton Dunn's total number of tackles. The senior has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Storm defense this season.
43 — The number of games five-time Virginia High School League state champion Riverheads has won in a row after a win over Wilson Memorial.
26 — How many total passes Strasburg has attempted this year. The Rams are a run-oriented team that has four players with over 100 yards rushing.
21 — How many rushing touchdowns Wilson Memorial running backs Noah Campbell and Skyler Whiting has. The 1-2 punch has rushed for 1,684 yards.
16 — The number of touchdowns for Riverheads sophomore Cayden-Cook Cash. The running back has 13 rushing scores, two receiving and a kickoff return.
13 — Rockbridge County quarterback Miller Jay's passing touchdown total. The Wildcats gunslinger leads the Valley District with 1,248 yards passing.
12 — How many rushing touchdowns Broadway's Cameron Showalter has.
11 — How many dropped passes Staunton receivers have this season. SHS quarterback Walker Darby's completion percentage has been hurt by it.
3 — The number of players with at least 330 rushing yards for Buffalo Gap. Bryce Hildebrand, Jeffery Hildebrand and Dylan Alphin lead the Bison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.