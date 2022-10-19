The prep football regular season is quickly winding down and the postseason is approaching.
For some teams, such as Staunton and Luray, it's been a year for a big-time turnaround.
While for others, like Harrisonburg, it's been a bit of a struggle due to a combination of different factors.
After an intriguing Week 8, here's a look at some eye-popping numbers from around the area:
0 — The number of Staunton losses in the Michael Bell era. The Storm are 7-0 under the first-year coach.
1 — How many interceptions Central quarterback Elijah Barahona has thrown. The first-year signal-caller has been efficient for the Falcons, completing 38-of-62 passes for 598 yards and seven touchdowns.
5 — The number of Strasburg players with at least 100 yards rushing this season. Braden Stern leads the Rams with 62 carries for 590 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
8 — How many tackles for loss Turner Ashby defensive lineman Kevin Knight has racked up this year.
8.5 — The yards-per-carry average for Luray running back Brady Jenkins. The senior workhorse has 97 carries for 825 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground this season as one of the area's best players.
12 — Spotswood running back James Stowe's rushing touchdown total in seven games. Stowe leads the Trailblazers with 133 carries for 758 yards and is averaging 108.3 yards per game this season.
16 — The total number of touchdowns by Fort Defiance sophomore quarterback Trey Miller.
18 — The passing touchdown total for East Rockingham standout quarterback Jakari Eaves.
23 — The number of rushing touchdowns for the Wilson Memorial trio of Brayden Tyree, Ryan Mundie and Ronin Tabler. The trio has also combined for rush for over 1,800 yards on the season.
