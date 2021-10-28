There was an upset in Bridgewater, a statement in Broadway and several other intriguing storylines around the area football scene in Week 9.
With two weeks remaining until the playoffs, here are the stats that stand out:
64 — Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap's completion percentage. Dunlap is 32-of-50 passing for 701 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception.
44 — The number of games Riverheads has won in a row, dating back to 2018.
34 — East Rockingham receiver Zachary Joyner's number of receptions.
30 — How many carries Harrisonburg running back Aaron McAfee Jr. earned in last week's 40-21 upset of Turner Ashby. It was the most of his varsity career.
19 — East Rockingham linebacker Ben Dinkel's tackles-per-game average. Dinkel leads the Bull Run District with 114 tackles this season in six games.
16 — The total number of touchdowns for Waynesboro junior Ryan Barbour.
10 — Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago's total number of touchdowns.
6 — The number of Turner Ashby players with at least 100 rushing yards.
5 — How many rushing touchdowns Broadway running back Cameron Showalter had in last week's 42-0 rout of Rockbridge County. He now has 17 on the year.
5 — The number of passes picked off by Strasburg defensive back Ryan Roller.
3 — How many touchdowns Spotswood receiver Aiden Grefe had last week.
