LYNCHBURG — Jowell Gonzalez Santiago proved once again why he is one of the most talented athletes in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday.
The Broadway basketball and track standout became the Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion in the 500-meter dash with a time of 1:05.38 — a new school record — at the VHSL Class 3 and 4 championships at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
“I always wanted to be a state champion,” Santiago said. “It’s been a very up-and-down season due to basketball and track, and I just wanted to give it my all. Go out there, compete like I always do and see what I could do, and I’m just really proud of the fact that I was able to win, despite everything that’s happened all year.”
Santiago also placed third in the 300-meter dash with a time of 35.88, which is also a school record. The senior was injured earlier in the season and had to battle back to compete in his winter sports.
Santiago is excited to flip the page and move to the outdoor track.
“These last two weeks have been very crucial,” Santiago said. “Being able to go on the track [with] basketball being over and just put in the work. … I definitely surprised myself a lot more. I think a lot of people were surprised about the things that I did. I’m excited [for outdoor track].”
Staunton basketball star Maaliah Cabell also showcased his athleticism when he became the VHSL Class 3 long jump champion with a mark of 23 meters — crushing the meet record.
“I wanted to win something today,” Cabell said. “I went to [the] long jump with my focus to win.”
The senior also placed fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 42.05 meters and second in the high jump with a mark of 6.04 meters.
Cabell considers himself “full-time” in basketball this season and only went to track before meets. He feels he uses basketball to stay in shape for outdoor track.
“It’s my senior year, I like the [basketball] coaches and the team,” Cabell said. “I decided to play another year instead of just doing indoor.”
Rockbridge County’s Evan Roney found a surge on the last stretch to take second in the 1000-meter run with a time of 2:35. Fifth place was Spotswood’s Kenneth Salmeron, putting up a 2:36.
“I had some left in me for that last lap,” Roney said. “I’ve been thinking about this race for a long time [and] I’ve been envisioning that last lap. It just looked the way I thought it might look. When I hit that [kick], I just knew. I knew I’d come in second [and] I knew I was somewhere I’ve never been before.”
After crossing the line, Roney was greeted by his coaches, and he yelled to his dad, who was up in the stands, that he was second in the state.
“I never thought I’d be here when I started running,” Roney said. “I was just overcome with joy with what I was able to do [Tuesday]. … I’m honored to be here. I’m thankful for my body, thankful that God has allowed me to race my race.”
Staunton’s Aurora Schwaner came home fourth in the 300-meter dash with a time of 42.66. She also earned third in the long jump, marking 16.08 meters.
Schwaner wasn’t thrilled but was happy with her effort.
“Obviously, the ultimate goal was to win, but I’m not upset with how I did,” Schwaner said.
Schwaner enjoys the 300-meter because she feels it requires an equal balance in speed and endurance.
“You have to be sprint-fast, but you also have to be able to carry that through,” Schwaner said. “I think the 300 is my perfect race, distance wise.”
Fort Defiance’s Kaity Ruiz earned fourth place in the 500-meter dash with a time of 1:20.29. The senior felt she could’ve raced more aggressively to achieve a better result.
“My coaches and I talked about whether I should start getting aggressive in the last 250 or 150 [meters],” Ruiz said. “I started pushing a little early and I lost that technique I was aiming for.”
The senior also placed second in the 4x400-meter relay with Taylor Cubbage, Abby Lane, and Trinity Neff — clocking in with a combined time of 4:09.
Ruiz said it’d been a good season, and it will push her in the outdoor season — where she hopes to run a 55-second 400-meter dash and set new school records.
“I haven’t had it happen yet, but I can see it happening in the future,” Ruiz said.
Lane, Neff, and Ruiz also competed in the 4x800-meter relay, along with Logan Braun, placing third with a combined time of 9:56.
Broadway’s Taylor Driver also impressed with a runner-up finish in the girls high jump.
Rockbridge County’s Deena Ludtke placed fifth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:53. Waynesboro’s Adam Groves notched fourth place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:22. Close behind was Spotswood’s Russell Kramer, placing seventh with a time of 4:29.
“It was tactically the opposite of what’s good for me,” Kramer said. “[The race] went out really fast and I just died with 200 [meters] to go.”
After running sixth most of the race in the 3200-meter run, Kramer kicked with two laps to go and got to third place — suitable for a time of 9:40.
“It was just a good race for me,” Kramer said. “I do well when it goes out a little slower and we speed up as it goes, and that’s just what happened.”
In more field events, Broadway’s Taylor Driver took second in the high jump with a mark of five meters. Katie Miller represented Turner Ashby well with a fifth place in the shot put, coming in at 34.02 meters.
In the 55-meter hurdles, Wayneboro’s Qua’ran Patterson finished second at 8.24 seconds.
Spotswood’s 4x400 relay team of Salmeron, Jack Parlee, Kasey McClure, and Gray Urglavitch placed second with a combined time of 3:32. Kramer, McClure, Salmeron, and Peyton Kenee placed fourth in the 4x800 relay with a combined time of 8:17.
In the final team results, the Fort Defiance girls placed tenth with 27 points. The Spotswood boys placed sixth with 26 points, while the Waynesboro and Staunton boys tied for seventh at 23 points.
