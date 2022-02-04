Silence fell over the court as Harrisonburg senior guard Mariah Cain stood at the free throw line.
She needed to make both to seal the game. Taking a moment to collect herself, Cain dropped her shoulders and took a deep breath before nailing both from the charity stripe to extend the Blue Streaks’ lead.
“Coach said somebody needed to step up and I wanted to get out of here,” Cain said. “So, I went and hit those shots so we could win and go home.”
The Blue Streaks won their fourth straight on Friday with a thrilling 60-51 victory over Valley District rival Broadway in overtime at HHS.
When Broadway senior guard Emma Bacon scored the first bucket of the game, the Gobblers bench suddenly filled with energy. Despite entering on a two-game losing streak, Broadway brought intensity early.
“It’s just what Emma brings to the team,” Broadway coach Jeremy Fulk said of Bacon, who led Broadway with 20 points on the evening. “She’s confident and comfortable shooting those shots.”
It took three minutes into the second quarter before Cain put in the first Harrisonburg field goal of the evening. Despite HHS starting to get into a rhythm offensively, Broadway remained locked in with a physical defensive approach. Cain scored enough points to close Harrisonburg’s deficit to five points by halftime, but the Gobblers remained in control.
From the moment the second half began, though, it was clear turnovers would be the game’s deciding factor.
As the third quarter progressed, Broadway’s turnover count continued to rise and Harrisonburg capitalized every time. Cain and senior guard Jay Garcia, much like they have all season, came up with bucket after bucket to put the Blue Streaks on top for the first time since the opening two minutes.
“These kids really stepped up in the second half,” Harrisonburg coach Tracy Harding said. “Then they really started working the program and getting the ball inside.”
Harrisonburg and Broadway traded a one-point lead for the entire fourth quarter, before Broadway junior guard Lindsey Wimer scored the game-tying basket with 13 seconds remaining. Harrisonburg tried to make the game-winner but it was fended off as the game was sent to an extra period.
Cain opened up the extra play with a 3-pointer, nearly draining the energy from Broadway immediately. From there, the Gobblers never got in a flow offensively and the Streaks continued to pull away.
Harrisonburg (11-8, 5-1 Valley) was led by Cain’s 31 points while Garcia added 13, Ellie Muncy and Maya Waid had six apiece and Maribel Tirado added four.
For Broadway (8-10, 2-3 Valley), freshman Wren Wheeler added 11 points while Wimer had 10.
“She’s just cool as a cucumber under pressure,” Harding said. “She’s really mature in the way she handles herself on the court and she gets it done.”
Harrisonburg 5 13 17 12 13 — 60
Broadway 11 12 11 13 4 — 51
HARRISONBURG (60) — Tiredo 1 2-2 4, Waid 3 0-0 6, Muncy 2 2-11 6, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Cain 7 14-16 31, Moore 0 0-0 0, Garcia 4 5-6 13, Lemon 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Philips 0 0-0 0, Abraham 0 0-0 0, Santiago 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 23-35 60.
BROADWAY (51) — Atwood 0 0-0 0, Bacon 7 5-6 20, Bacon 0 0-0 0, Bynaker 0 0-0 0, Dingus 4 0-1 8, Gatesman 1 0-0 2, Hardy 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Suters 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 3 5-7 11, Wimer 4 0-0 10 14 10-14 51.
