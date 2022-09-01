WOODSTOCK — When he found out he was going to be the top golfer on the team last season Will Gochenour handled it with his usual calm demeanor.
The Central golfer was excited for the opportunity but also knew he had to keep his focus on his game.
"When I found out I was the one seed I was kind of like it's crazy," Gochenour said. "But it was like, 'OK just play like you usually play. Have fun and just go out and do what you've done before. You know what you're doing. You should know what you're doing, and just help out some of the younger guys on the team when they need it.'"
Central coach Dustin Thomas said keeping his composure is one of Gochenour's biggest strengths.
"He keeps his frustration to a minimum," Thomas said. "You see some kids that might want to slam a club or cuss or scream. His ability to just shake it off and move onto the next hole is definitely one thing that helps him. For a high school golfer to be able to keep his emotions in check is one thing that is very important to do."
Gochenour has been keeping his composure from the very start of his high school career.
In his first match of his freshman season Gochenour found himself in a tough spot. He was playing at the No. 6 spot for the Falcons in the season-opening Curly Licklider Invitational held at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal.
"It was 18 holes and there were 20-plus schools there," Gochenour said. "So you don't know what to expect. You go up there and there's six seeds shooting like 80 every time. So it's crazy. So I was surprised to go out with a 93 that day."
Gochenour said his freshman season was a great learning experience.
"I was just trying to stay consistent," Gochenour said. "Trying to be in the top six, because being with those guys back then was a lot of fun. They were fun to play with. ...(Central graduate) Michael French was the only senior. (Central graduate) Jacob Walters was a junior. They'll help you at times with certain things. They were fun to be around, fun to play with, fun to be there to help you."
Gochenour's sophomore season was played in the spring and was short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he was in the No. 5 and No. 6 spot in the lineup most of the season, with one match playing at No. 4.
The following season Gochenour took a big leap forward and played as the team's No. 1 golfer.
"He wants all the pressure, he wanted it," Thomas said. "He knew that the one seed was going to be his, and he made sure last summer that he worked for it. To make sure that he could hold up to the number one standard. He didn't want to be the one seed and not be able to play up to that part. He wanted to be able to play with same skill as the kids in his group, and he's definitely lived up to it."
Gochenour came up short of making it to the state tournament last year, shooting a 94.
He said he got off to a rough start and couldn't recover in the Region 2B Championships last year, held at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg.
"Last year I remember the first hole I hit my drive into the fairway and bounced into the rough," Gochenour said. "I never found it and had to go back and re-tee. I think I got a triple bogey on that hole. I tried to catch up from there, but I really couldn't."
This year's Bull Run District and Region 2B championships will also be held at Heritage Oaks, and Gochenour said he feels like he'll be ready to handle the course better by the time they get to regionals.
Gochenour said he feels like he could do better than what he has done so far this season, but he thinks he can peak at the right time.
"It's not been a bad year, but it could be better," Gochenour said. "I definitely need to work on my chipping and my putting -- that's the one thing I really need to work on."
Gochenour, who shot a career-best 38 for nine holes on Tuesday, said he's trying to not put too much pressure on himself or think too much about advancing to the state tournament.
Thomas said Gochenour has been a great leader for the team this season and has made steady progress throughout his career.
"Will's been great for this program," Thomas said. "He's been with me since my first year. He kind of makes me feel better as a coach because I've seen how his skill has risen every year. And he's grown more and more as a leader and growing into that leadership role."
As a team, the Falcons have their sights set on a state berth as well. Gochenour said he believes the team can do it if they buckle down and stay focused.
"We're all thinking about states," Gochenour said. "We want to go to states. We know we can go to states. It's just are we that committed to doing it? We can do it, but we just have to be serious about it, and not mess around all the time."
