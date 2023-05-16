On a day the program honored its three seniors, they contributed in a big-time way.
Abby Campbell tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out nine and allowing no hits or walks — the lone opposing baserunner came from an infield error in the third inning — as Fort Defiance handled business in a 17-0 dismantling of Staunton in Shenandoah District softball action at home Monday.
It was arguably the best game of her career for Campbell, a senior captain for the Indians, in her final regular-season home game, while fellow seniors Baylee Blalock and Tianna Lambert also shined.
Blalock, the All-Shenandoah District shortstop and multi-sport athlete for Fort, finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, four runs scored, and a pair of RBIs in the win, while Lambert, who played left field and third base in Monday’s outing, was 2-for-3 with a double, a pair of runs scored and four RBIs.
It wasn’t just the seniors impressing for the Indians, who totaled 14 hits as a team, however.
Sophomore catcher Calleigh Wilkerson finished 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, and two RBIs, while sophomore center fielder Olivia Newman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Aiden Murphy, a freshman, had a double, two runs, and an RBI for Fort, while junior Laura Brown had a single, two runs scored, and two RBIs and sophomore Kadence Tomlin had an RBI single.
Lauren Knott, a junior infielder, also had a hit for the Indians as they won their second straight.
Fort (10-9, 6-5 Shenandoah) closes the regular season Wednesday on the road against first-place Stuarts Draft in a district battle, while the Storm (2-17, 0-11 Shenandoah) host Riverheads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.