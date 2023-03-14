It appears that Abby Campbell is ready for her moment.
The senior pitcher/infielder was a vital member of the Fort Defiance team that reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 semifinals a year ago and returned this season with the potential to emerge as one of the Shenandoah Valley’s top softball players.
She certainly got off to a strong start Monday, finishing with 1-for-2 with a run scored and a two-run homer, while also pitching a complete game and giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight, as the Indians used a five-run sixth inning to take down area rival Broadway 7-4 in season-opening non-district action at BHS.
Campbell wasn’t the only Fort player to enjoy the long ball either, as sophomore catcher Calleigh Wilkerson had a solo shot of her own, and Sara Turner, a sophomore who saw time sparingly last year as a freshman on varsity, finished 2-for-4 with a two-run shot.
As a team, the Indians produced eight hits in the win, with Baylee Blalock, the standout senior shortstop and leader for the team, finishing 2-for-4, and junior infielder Lauren Knott and freshman outfielder Aiden Murphy also finished with one hit apiece.
Freshman Lilah Deavers, meanwhile, proved why she’s one of the top up-and-coming talents in the area for the Gobblers, tossing five innings and striking out 14 while giving up two earned runs. She also finished 1-for-3 at the plate with a triple in the loss.
Jasmine Gett, a junior outfielder, led Broadway at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs, while sophomore Emma Morris was 2-for-3 with a double. Sophomore pitcher Savannah Janzen struck out two in one inning of work.
Fort (1-0) returns to action Thursday in a home game with non-district foe East Rockingham, while the Gobblers (0-1) host East Rockingham on Wednesday.
