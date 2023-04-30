Senior standout Abigail Campbell struck out 11 in just 4.1 innings of work, and Fort Defiance used a three-run fourth inning to down rival Buffalo Gap 4-2 in important Shenandoah District softball action at FDHS on Thursday.
Campbell allowed two runs on four hits and a walk for the Indians, while freshman Aiden Murphy was impressive with 2.2 shutout frames in relief, giving up two hits and striking out one. Murphy also had a single at the plate for Fort.
Olivia Newman, a sophomore outfielder, was 2-for-2 at the plate for the Indians, while junior infielder Lauren Knott and sophomore outfielder Riley Davis added one hit apiece.
Knott, sophomore infielder Kadence Tomlin, and senior catcher Tianna Lambert had one RBI apiece to lead Fort.
Caroline Alger took the loss for the Bison but still impressed with a complete-game effort, giving up four unearned runs on five hits and a walk while racking up six strikeouts.
Senior utility player Sadie Patterson was 2-for-3 with a double for Gap, while Alger, senior Jasmine Harris, and junior Bailey Talley all had doubles. Alger and Harris had an RBI.
The Indians (8-6, 4-3 Shenandoah) have won five of their last six and host Turner Ashby in a big non-district game Monday, while the Bison (9-4, 4-3 Shenandoah) will host Augusta County rival Riverheads on Tuesday in Swoope.
